Suhana Khan Exudes the Perfect Summery Vibe in a Lovely Bodycon Dress; See Photos

Suhana Khan looks stunning in a white bodycon dress, but it's her gorgeous summer skin and confidence that really catch our eye

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 12:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Suhana Khan oozes Summer energy in a white bodycon dress. (Images: Instagram)
Suhana Khan will make her acting debut in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo saw the release of the movie’s teaser. Suhana now appeared youthful and confident in a white fit at a recent photo shoot.

In a recent photoshoot, Suhana looked stunning as the images were uploaded to Instagram. Suhana chose a white bodycon dress and wore her hair loosely dried after blow-drying it. She confidently peered into the camera while wearing minimum makeup. The photographer posted images from the photo shoot on Instagram and named Suhana in the post’s description.

Check out Suhana’s post below-

Suhana Khan wore an intriguingly detailed white dress with one shoulder. She wore a white bodycon dress with stylish ruffled accents, a side slit, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She matched the monochromatic look with makeup that was incredibly natural and fresh. Suhana chose soft blush, pink lips, and sparingly applied mascara. Her French manicure and blow-dried hair were the ideal finishing touches to enhance the magic of Summer.

In terms of her career, Suhana Khan will make a splash in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film, ‘The Archies.’ It is a coming-of-age musical that is set in 1964 and chronicles the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, the most adored group of young people in Riverdale. The soon-to-be-available Netflix film is promoted as a coming-of-age story that will introduce the youthful residents of the made-up hill town of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The Anglo-Indian community serves as the backdrop for ‘The Archies,’ a film that explores friendship, independence, love, heartbreak, and disobedience. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Dot in addition to Suhana.

About the Author

Riya Ashok Madayi

first published: June 30, 2023, 12:06 IST
last updated: June 30, 2023, 12:06 IST
