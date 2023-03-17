Suhana Khan, In White Saree, Is The Most Stunning Guest At Alanna Panday's Sangeet

Suhana Khan, daughter of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, recently caught the attention of paps as she attended the pre-wedding celebrations of her friend Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday in Mumbai. Needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning.

For the occasion, Suhana Khan opted for a net saree with silver embellishments that included a chic bralette-style blouse and a silver-adorned net saree. She accessorised the look simply with delicate glam pieces and carried a matching purse. The aspiring actress surely aced the perfect wedding guest look.

Check out her look here-

Suhana Khan’s silver net pre-draped saree featured glistening sequin embellishments, beadwork, a transparent silhouette and a pallu that was casually spread on her shoulder. She paired it with a matching bralette blouse featuring beaded tassels on the cropped hem, sleeveless straps, and a plunging neckline and back.

Suhana completed the look with diamond stud earrings and a box clutch with a checkered print. For the glam, Suhana Khan decided on a side-parted hairdo. She donned a mauve lip colour, delicate eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, feathery brows, a dewy base, and dazzling highlighter.

Alanna Panday, Ananya Panday’s cousin, married her fiance, Ivor McCray, on March 16. The two tied the knot in a ceremony in Mumbai, in the presence of their family and friends.

Suhana Khan definitely has a special place for sarees in her wardrobe. We can’t get over her glistening Manish Malhotra gold saree. The saree had golden sequins all over with a gota patti border. She paired it with a matching strappy embellished blouse and completed her look with a messy bun and shimmery makeup.

On work-front, Suhana Khan will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies along with Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot, and Agastya Nanda. The film is set in the 1960s and is based on the Archies comics which revolve around the themes of youth, rebellion, friendship, and love. It is written by Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre and will be released on Netflix this year.

