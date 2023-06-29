Suhana Khan Rocks the Monsoon Look In a Striped Mini Dress and Chic Blue Purse, Discover How Much it Costs

Along with her bright career path, Suhana Khan has captured hearts with her flawless sense of style. She is well known for making stunning style statements and never misses an occasion to captivate people with her wardrobe decisions. Suhana most recently visited her co-star Mihir Ahuja’s birthday party on June 27, 2023, when she once more wowed everyone with her adorable appearance.

Suhana Khan’s first film, The Archies, is now creating waves. With her latest fashionable appearances, that only seems to be continuing. Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and other celebs attended a birthday party hosted recently by her The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja. Naturally, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was a prominent attendee and arrived at the event dressed to impress. The debutante donned a cowl-necked, sleeveless minidress with blue and white stripes. It was the ideal length for her frame and flared out high on her leg at the finish. She accessorised the look with black strap heels, tiny bracelets, hoop earrings, and a necklace, as well as a blue purse hung over her shoulder. Suhana finished her half-up, half-down haircut with a glowing makeup appearance.

Suhana adopted a simple aesthetic, highlighting her inherent beauty with well-defined brows, shiny lips, rosy cheeks, and flowing hair. Her total appearance was magnificent, and it made an effect on everyone there that night.

If you like Suhana’s outfit, we have wonderful news for you. You can only purchase this adorable dress from the Miaou X Paloma Ginger collection for your closet.