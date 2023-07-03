Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar Are Fashionistas Apart from Being Singing Sensations

The sensational singing twins, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar, have taken the music industry by storm with their hit tracks and impeccable style. From their chart-topping songs to their stunning red carpet appearances, the duo has become a force to be reckoned with, leaving a lasting impact wherever they go. With every note they sing and every outfit they wear, the Kakkar sisters exude style and glam, as they rule the worlds of fashion and music.

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar’s musical prowess knows no bounds. Their hit tracks, such as ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Kya Say’, have become anthems, moreover Sukriti’s latest track Jhoome Jo Pathaan has taken the nation by storm, resonating with listeners across the nation.