Sukshma yoga is an excellent asana, which promotes physical energy and calmness. It is a form of yoga practice, which involves gentle movements that are simple and easy to perform, and are deep and effective. Yoga is not just about physical flexibility, it’s about the mind — where one can experience peace, happiness and comfort. One such powerful yoga is Sukshma yoga. You can practice this asana twice a day. With regular practice, your body will become flexible and you will also get rid of stress. Here’s a simple way of performing sukshma yoga asana. Have a look at the video!

Advertisement

Follow these steps to perform Sukshma yoga:

Position

Sit on the mat with both legs folded in Padmasana, Ardha Padmasana or any posture in which you are comfortable. To begin this yoga, practice meditation and take a deep breath and exhale. You can also pray and chant the word ‘Om’.

Stretching

Stretch the body by interlocking the fingers of both hands together and keep the body straight. Count to 20 and slowly bring the hands down and relax. Now do a stretching, moving your legs forward on the mat and moving the toes back and forth. You can follow the steps by looking at the above video.

Butterfly posture

Sit on the mat, keeping your back and waist straight, join both claws together and hold the claws with your hands. Now, stretch the knees once down towards the ground and lift them up and down, quickly like a butterfly. You can do this till the count of 20. Then close your eyes and relax.

Chakki Chalanasana

Sit down keeping your legs stretched forward. Now, join both hands tightly and inhale while bringing the hands close to the toes. While exhaling, come back to the same position. This yoga asana is known as chakki chalanasana. Keep the hands and your back straight, and do this exercise by opening your legs. You can perform these steps 10 times.

Advertisement

Twisting

Sit on the mat with your back straight in Ardha Padmasana position by folding your legs and bending backwards as much as you can. During this, turn your head on the back side and keep one hand behind the waist, while the other hand will be on the knee. Do this once from the right side and then from the left side. You can repeat this 10 times.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here