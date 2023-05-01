Summer DIY Decor Projects: 10 Easy and Fun Ideas to Elevate Your Space

Summer is a time for sunny days, warm weather, and fun outdoor activities, but it’s also a great opportunity to update your living space with some DIY decor projects. Whether you want to add a pop of colour to your bedroom, create a cozy outdoor seating area, or give your kitchen a fresh look, there are plenty of easy and fun ideas that you can try. Let’s explore the best summer DIY decor projects that you can complete in just a few hours or a weekend, using simple materials and tools. These projects are perfect for adding some personality and charm to your space without breaking the bank.

Umesh Singh, Director, Tara Candles, says, “Summer is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to refresh your living space with some easy and fun DIY decor projects. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your bedroom, living room, or outdoor patio, there are plenty of simple projects that you can tackle in a weekend."

Advertisement

With a few inexpensive supplies and some creative thinking, you can change your house into a summer haven with these easy DIY décor projects like painting a striking accent wall. “To paint an accent wall in your house, choose a strong and vibrant color. This is an excellent way to bring a splash of color and summer feelings to your room. Make your own flower arrangements: Purchase fresh flowers from a nearby market and make some beautiful floral arrangements for your house. You may use coloured or monochrome blossoms in vases or as a centerpiece," opines Tejpal Singh Shekhawat, Founder & CEO, Kalyanam Furniture.

Make a gallery wall

Collect all of your favorite picture prints, artwork, and other decorative objects to make a spectacular wall display. “This is a terrific way to express yourself and put some life into your environment, or to add some macramé to your area: These days, macramé wall hangings and plant hangers are increasingly fashionable. You can make your own by learning a few easy knots online, and it will bring a bohemian touch to your house," says Ashish Aggarwal, Director, Indo Innovations. Colour Me Right

Reshma Chhabria, Founder and Creative Head, HIIH feels by adding coastal-inspired colors and designs to drawer fronts, colorful tassels to cushion covers, dried flowers to photo frames, jute cords to mirrors, and upholstery trim to lampshades, you can create a fun and welcoming atmosphere in any room. These ideas are perfect for those who want to add a pop of color and texture to their home without breaking the bank. Whether you’re a seasoned DIY enthusiast or a beginner, these projects are easy and enjoyable to undertake. Chhabria lists out ways to do it: Paint drawer fronts

Coastal breezy themes and colour tones: This involves painting the fronts of drawers with coastal-inspired color schemes and themes, such as shades of blue, green, and white. Coastal themes might include seashells, boats, or beach landscapes. This can be a fun and creative way to add a touch of seaside charm to a room. Add fun multicolored tassels to old solid colored cushion covers

This involves attaching multicolored tassels to solid-colored cushion covers, creating a playful and bohemian look. This is simple and adds some color and personality to your decor. Take colorful flowers, dry them, and make photo frames of them

This involves drying colorful flowers and using them to create unique and personalized photo frames. You can use different types of flowers and arrange them in interesting ways to create a one-of-a-kind piece of decor. Add plain colored jute cords around mirrors

Wrap plain-colored jute cords around mirrors to add a touch of texture and tropical flair to the decor. A bit of upholstery trim, and some paint can give old lampshades a fun revamp:

This involves using upholstery trim to add some texture and interest to old lampshades. Adding a bit of paint can also give them a new look and refresh the decor. This is an easy and inexpensive way to give old lamps a stylish update. Scented candles

One idea that’s both practical and enjoyable is making your own scented candles. With just a few basic supplies, such as wax, wicks, and fragrance oils, you can create custom candles that will infuse your home with the scents of summer. From fruity and floral to earthy and herbal, there are endless fragrance options to choose from. Plus, making candles is a relaxing and meditative activity that can be done solo or with friends. Wall art

“If you’re looking for other DIY decor ideas, consider updating your space with some new wall art. Whether you’re a skilled painter or prefer to work with pre-made prints and canvases, adding some colorful or bold pieces to your walls can completely transform a room. Another option is to create your own decorative pillows or throws, using fabrics in summery colors and patterns like bright yellows, pinks, and blues, or tropical prints like palm leaves and hibiscus flowers," adds Singh. DIY plant hangers

For those with a green thumb, creating a DIY plant hanger or terrarium is a great way to bring some natural elements into your home. With just a few simple materials like rope, beads, and glass containers, you can create a variety of stylish and unique plant displays. Plus, plants can help purify the air and improve your mood, making them a worthwhile addition to any living space.

Overall, there are plenty of DIY decor projects to choose from that can help refresh your home for the summer. Whether you’re making scented candles, creating new wall art, or adding some greenery to your space, these projects are both fun and practical. So, grab your supplies and get ready to enjoy a summer filled with stylish and personalized décor.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here