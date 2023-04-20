Summer Essentials: 5 Must-Have Skincare Products In Your Bag To Beat The Heat

As summer approaches, our handbags become our vanity cases with sun-tan, lip balms, and refreshing mists taking center stage. With heat wave rearing its ugly heads, it’s time to prepare for the scorching heat and keep your beauty game strong. As temperatures rise, your skin and hair may require extra care to stay fresh and hydrated. Hence, it’s crucial to have the right beauty products in your bag to keep you looking and feeling fresh.

Chandni Goyal, Head of Training, International Brands, House of Beauty, Juice Beauty, says, “Our skin sebaceous glands become more active in the summers and tend to produce more sebum which usually ends up in skin acne, stickiness, clogged pores and dryness too. The skin needs a lot more attention and protection to beat the heat."

Goyal shares a list of must-have items in your bag to beat the heat.

Having antioxidants in the summer is great

It can be citrus fruits and vitamin C serums. Vitamin C serum is a great option for a summer skincare routine. It has potent antioxidant properties and protects the skin from oxidant-induced damages. Face Mists

Ensure to have a face mist which refreshes the face and mostly has many skincare benefits along with soothing and calming the skin in the hot climates and can be used on-the-go! Toner

One must use a good toner/ tonic as it is very effective in closing open pores. The maximum number of sebaceous glands are found on the T-zone of the face, so as to avoid clogging using a cooling calming toner is great. Moisturiser

The moisturizer acts as protection for the skin, so using a light cream or moisturizer will not only protect but also act as a barrier from all the environmental assaults, pollution and damage. SunBlock

The sun’s UV-A and UV-B rays can be very harsh which results in tan but also causes premature aging, age spots, fine lines and wrinkles. A waterproof sunscreen with SPF 30-50 is vital for the summer months for all skin types, and should be used even if indoors.

