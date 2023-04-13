Summer Heat A Major Cause Of Low Sperm Count Among Males: Doctors

Low sperm count is one of the leading causes of infertility in men. It refers to the reduction of sperm in semen during ejaculation and is also called oligospermia. In the case of a complete absence of sperm in the semen, it is called azoospermia. There are many causes for these problems like the intake of alcohol, cigarettes, drugs and many other substances as well. Another thing that leads to low sperm count among men is their exposure to summer heat.

According to the doctors, many men are not aware that exposure to summer heat can also cause low sperm count. As stated by the doctors to News 18 Telugu, people who spend more time working outside in summer are likely to have less sperm count. Their counterparts working in the office or from home will comparatively have a healthy sperm count.

Advertisement

To avoid this problem, doctors advise that men should consume enough water and eat nutritious food as well. Also, they should avoid too much exposure to the sun. If going out is necessary, men should not forget to carry umbrellas, bottled water and glucose powder. These things will protect the body from dehydration. Apart from this, there are other tips as well to solve the problem of low sperm count.

The study conducted by scientists at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health has informed that men should be careful about the undergarment they are wearing. It is because undergarments affect sperm quality. According to a study, men who prefer wearing airy boxer shorts make much more sperm than those who wear tight boxers. Lifestyle changes like limiting alcohol consumption, quitting smoking and drug intake can also make a difference. Men should also shift to a healthy diet and exercise routines. There is less time available for exercise considering the sedentary lifestyle followed by people these days. But it can lead to a higher sperm count. The study also states that men who exercised for 15 or more hours weekly at a moderate to vigorous rate had a 73% higher sperm count. This is comparatively more than those who exercised less than 5 hours per week.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here