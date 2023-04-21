Summer-Proof Your Makeup: Tips and Tricks for Long-Lasting Wear

Picture this: You got an invitation to a party, you wear your favourite dress, put on your best makeup and strut in your favourite heels, once at the party, you realise your make up has been ruined by the heat and humidity. A melted mess you seem!

Welcome to summers and its effects on our best done makeup. There are multiple factors to make your skin irritable during summers. Due to heat there is water loss from the body leading to dehydration, more sweat and more oil. But don’t worry, a summer-friendly beauty routine will keep your skin happy and healthy all season long. Here are some tips to acquire the summertime makeup that won’t run while you go out in the sun.

Cleaning is essential

Clean your face twice a day with a good cleanser. “Before applying makeup, make sure your face is clean and moisturized. This will help your makeup go on smoothly and evenly, and prevent it from melting off in the heat. At night time if you have makeup on, do not forget to remove it before cleansing your face. Use a good makeup remover or makeup cleansing wipes to remove all traces of makeup," says Pooja Malhotra, Make up expert, Kiko Milano.Choose a cleanser that is best suited to your skin type and that removes excess oil. In summers oily skin becomes oilier. Use blotting sheets to dag excess oil and sweat. Exfoliation is a must

“Exfoliate your skin once or twice a week to remove the dead and flaky skin cells. This makes the makeup flawless and gives a better stay. Treat your skin with a soothing face mask, there are lot of clay and sheet masks available to choose from," adds Malhotra. Primer is of prime importance

Any makeup routine must include a primer, but in the summer, its importance is amplified. “An excellent primer helps to provide a flawless foundation for your makeup, absorbs extra oil, and prolongs the wear time of your makeup. Find a mattifying or oil-controlling primer as well to keep your skin matte and sweat-proof," says Avleen Bansal, Head of Trainings, MOIRA. Waterproof makeup

During the summer, waterproof makeup is your best friend. “Make an investment in waterproof foundation, concealer, eyeliner, mascara, and lipstick that won’t melt in the heat or budge. Additionally, be careful to select summer-specific products that are sweat-resistant," adds Bansal. Powdering your makeup right

The powder is a great tool for setting your makeup and soaking up any extra oil that may cling to your skin. To set your foundation, concealer, and other liquid or cream-based cosmetics, use a translucent powder. In addition to making your makeup sweat-proof, doing this will assist to avoid any creasing or smearing. Blotting papers

Blotting papers are a summertime need. “They are a simple and effective method for wiping away excess oil or perspiration from your face without removing your makeup. Use blotting papers as needed during the day by keeping a pack in your backpack," feels Bansal. Long wear products

“Use long wear makeup products and products that are water resistant/water proof and sweat proof. Use long stay lipsticks, eye liners, mascaras and foundation," opines Malhotra. Eyeshadow primer

During the summer, your eyelids may become greasy and perspiring, which can cause your eyeshadow to crease and smudge. Use an eyeshadow primer to keep your makeup in place and prevent creasing or smudging to avoid this. Go for a simple look

Embrace a natural appearance rather than layering on a lot of makeup. In addition to being comfortable in the heat, minimal makeup also has an exquisite and youthful appearance. Avoid heavy layers of makeup and set your makeup using a setting spray to keep makeup in place and help it last longer.

