Summer Proof Your Skin by Choosing Sunscreen as per Your Skin Type

As we are inching closer to the summer the importance of sunscreen can’t be said twice. While we all know quite well that applying sunscreen is crucial for the protection against harmful radiations of the Sun, rarely have we been told that it even helps reduce the risk of skin cancer. Yes, you read that right. According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), the right sunscreen can not only help in reducing the risk of skin cancer but also dwindles the early skin ageing caused by the sun. Now, we are surrounded by ample brands offering the best sunscreens in different forms. But how to decide which of them will suit you perfectly? Before you make up your mind on a particular product and decide to spend a hefty amount on the same, you need to know your skin type to choose right.

Wondering how to do so? Well, you must begin by looking out for three basic things: broad-spectrum, water-resistant or not and its SPF.

Advertisement

AAD reveals that a broad spectrum means that sunscreen can protect the skin from both ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB). This is crucial because both of these can reportedly cause cancer.

Water resistance means how long it can stay on your skin. You need to know that sunscreens are not waterproof or sweat proof and they need to be reapplied every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

The SPF number tells you how well sunscreen can protect you from sunburn. The AAD recommends you always select a sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. In addition, it claims that SPF 30 can filter out about 97 per cent of the sun’s UVB rays.

Let’s take a look at some of the ideal sunscreens according to your skin type:

Dry skin

It goes without saying that people with dry skin type need all things hydration. Therefore, you must always look out for moisturising sunscreen. Nowadays several brands offer sunscreen that contains aloe vera, which not only avails the required hydration but also helps with sunburn. Any moisturising sunscreen will do the dual job. Along with protecting you from sun radiation, it will also make your skin soft and supple.

Oily skin

Advertisement

People with oily skin must steer clear of heavy and creamy sunscreen. Lookout for a lightweight and non-greasy formula that will blend easily on your skin and not clog your pores. Gel-based sunscreens are truly what you need. But if you are someone who has extremely oily skin, then you must choose a sunscreen that will give you a matte finish.

Combination skin

All the combination skin type people must first decipher that they stand in which segment? Do they have normal to oily skin or normal to dry? People with normal to dry skin can go with moisturising sunscreen. However, they must control the quantity. You shouldn’t go overboard. People with normal to oily skin should look out for gel-based sunscreen.

Acne-prone skin

In case you have acne-prone skin, then you must be well-versed with the ingredients behind the packaging. Your sunscreen shouldn’t carry anything harsh. Look out for words non-comedogenic or won’t clog pores on the sunscreen before buying it. Also, the sunscreen shouldn’t be very greasy or high in fragrance.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here