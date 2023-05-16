Summer Skincare Tips: 5 DIY Masks With Aloe Vera You Can Try Out

As the summer season is in full swing, you might be stressing over how to deal with the rising temperatures. While some of you may be excited to wear your favourite dresses and plan holidays to cooler climates, skin-related issues will remain the primary concern for many. The scorching heat, sweat, and humidity can leave your skin with clogged pores, blemishes, and inflammation. In this case, it becomes necessary to undertake a little extra upkeep of your skin and provide it with the care it deserves.
Talking about skincare in summer, how can we forget about aloe vera? All you need this summer is some cooling aloe vera face masks and you will glow like a diva. Here are five DIY masks with aloe vera for you to try this summer:
- Yoghurt and aloe vera gel face mask
Aloe vera gel is commonly used in various products due to its cooling and soothing properties. In the summer, it can play an essential role in hydrating the skin. Now, try combining it with another cooling ingredient like yoghurt. The mixture is enough to beat the scorching heat. Take two tablespoons of aloe vera with half a tablespoon of yoghurt. Mix well and apply the paste to your face, then wait for 15 minutes before rinsing it. Be ready to witness the amazing results.
- Aloe vera and egg face mask
A cooling gel or face mask can prevent sun-induced inflammation and tanning. Adding eggs with aloe vera can help improve elasticity and leave the skin looking supple. All you need is one large egg. Crack the egg and empty the yolk into a mixing bowl. Now, add two tablespoons of aloe gel and mix well. Apply the concoction to the skin and let it dry. A few minutes later, you can simply rinse the paste off with lukewarm water.
- Aloe vera with lemon and brown sugar face mask
Lemon is rich in Vitamin C and fights the effects of free radicals that increase the ageing of the skin. Its antioxidant properties can soften fine lines and fight pigmentation. While lemon also plays a great role in reducing facial scars and blemishes, it can cause sunburn when used directly on the skin. Using it with aloe vera can yield the best results.
- Aloe and coconut oil mask
If you are facing dry skin issues, you can go for coconut oil. The moisturising properties of the oil can heal the flaking skin. When mixed with aloe vera gel, the item becomes extremely hydrating. But, you need to use it with great care if you have breakouts.
- Aloe vera and honey mask
The soothing benefits of honey, when mixed with aloe vera gel, make it a great choice for your body. The amazing concoction can reduce scars, calm redness, and moisturise the skin. Add half of the amount of honey than aloe to avoid stickiness.