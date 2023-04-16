Trends :World Heritage Day 2023Historical Sites In IndiaPuthandu 2023Ambedkar Jayanti 2023Bohag Bihu 2023
Summer Special: 5 Delicious Fruit Salads To Keep You Hydrated

Summer Special: 5 Delicious Fruit Salads To Keep You Hydrated

These tasty fruit salads are not just easy to make but also the best bet to defeat the scorching heat. Tell us your favourite pick for this summer.

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 09:46 IST

New Delhi, India

This refreshing salad will definitely blow your mind off. (Image: Shutterstock)
This refreshing salad will definitely blow your mind off. (Image: Shutterstock)

Summer is officially here with the burning need of staying consistently hydrated. The season calls for constant reminders to keep sipping on liquids and steering clear of spicy food. However, it can be sometimes daunting to keep the hydration check in the busy work schedule. Fret not, there are other ways to stay hydrated than gulping down plain water. The solution lies in a delicious bowl of fruit salad. What can be a better way to gobble on a creative combination of fruits that not balances out the water intake but also helps in weight loss? Not to forget, fruits also work as an amazing source of vitamins and minerals. Check out these five fruit salads that can you be your best companions to beat the heat.

Mango and Basil Salad

Summer season is reserved for the king of fruits- the Mango. It is always beneficial to use seasonal fruits in your salads. You can make this simple yet mouth-watering salad by using small dice of mangoes. A blend of these yellow juicy pieces with olive oil, coriander and basil leaves will make for a bowl of amazement.

Tangy Melon Salad

Melons are the most popular pick from the list of fruits in the summer. So why not make a salad? Make a hydrating salad recipe using melons along with lime juice. To make this sweet-tangy salad more effective, you can use sea salt.

Vibrant Grapes, Orange and Pineapple Salad

The citrusy salad is made with fresh green grapes, pulpy orange pieces and juicy sweet-tangerine pineapple bits. There is no rule to this bowl of salad. You can add more citrus fruits of your choice. Garnish it with almond flakes and some salt. A chilled bowl or pairing it with a scoop of ice cream would work wonders.

Strawberry and Blackberries Salad

Make berries your summer companions through this lip-smacking salad. All you have to do is take pieces of hulled fresh strawberries, and fresh blackberries and garnish them with honey. This sweet and delectable salad can be blended with mint leaves and lemon juice.

Orange Salad

Got oranges in your kitchen? That’s enough for a bowl of healthy summer salad. Cut the fruit in your desired shape until there is no pith remaining. Place it in a creative way on the plate. You can give a twist of dry fruits like crushed walnuts and cashew nuts for garnishing. Sprinkle some mint leaves for added taste.

first published: April 16, 2023, 09:46 IST
