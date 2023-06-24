Summers Can Make You Dehydrated: Try Out These Drinks to Feel Fresh and Hydrated

Dehydration becomes a common issue during the summer, leading to problems like lethargy, weakness, tiredness, and overall discomfort. Staying hydrated is crucial to avoid these issues and maintain good health. Sometimes drinking plain water can feel tasteless and boring. In such cases, homemade drinks can be a refreshing and flavorful alternative to keep you hydrated and combat summer-related problems.

Here are some healthy drinks that are perfect for summer:

Coconut water: It is highly hydrating and rich in electrolytes, such as potassium, salt, magnesium, and calcium, which help replenish fluids and electrolytes lost through sweating.

Buttermilk: This refreshing drink not only keeps you hydrated but also aids digestion. It is known to soothe the stomach after consuming spicy foods and can help recover from heat stroke while maintaining body temperature.

Lemonade: This classic beverage not only quenches your thirst but also replenishes salt levels in the body. It provides necessary nutrients and is a better choice than carbonated beverages containing high levels of acids.

Aloe Vera juice: Aloe aera is water-rich and helps prevent dehydration while aiding detoxification and supporting organ function with its nutrient content.

Aam Panna: A popular Indian summer drink, aam panna is high in carbs and vitamins A, B1, B2, and C. It cools the body and prevents excessive salt chloride loss due to sweating.

Sugarcane juice: On a hot summer day, a glass of sugarcane juice can be incredibly refreshing. It provides immediate energy, essential minerals, and nutrients, making it an effective natural remedy for various liver-related ailments.

Sattu syrup: Sattu, a traditional household drink, aids in digestion and contains nutrients, proteins, and iron. It has cooling properties that help you stay cool and hydrated during the summer while keeping your digestive system healthy.

Bael sorbet: This drink helps regulate body temperature and provides relief from the heat, ensuring hydration and comfort.