Sun Transits To Aries Today: Here's How It Will Affect All 12 Zodiac Signs

On April 14, the Sun will move into the Aries zodiac sign at 3:12 pm (IST) and will remain there until May 14, after which it will transit to the Taurus. This transition will have a significant impact on all 12 zodiac signs, as the Sun is in its exalted state in the Aries zodiac sign.

Aries- The Sun’s transit in 2023 will have a mixed impact on Aries natives, as the Sun will be in conjunction with Rahu in their zodiac sign. While there may be opportunities for government jobs, Aries individuals should also prioritise their health.

Taurus- Taurus natives, on the other hand, need to be cautious during the Sun’s transit as there may be some inauspicious news on the horizon. It’s best to avoid debates and focus on staying away from situations that can lead to financial losses. Your schedule can also be challenging during this time, so be sure to take care of your health and avoid overexertion.

Gemini: The transit of the Sun will give good results for the Gemini people. There will be a sudden money gain and new sources of income will be generated. You may face trouble in your love life.

Cancer- The Sun’s transit will bring positive developments for Cancerians as they may experience progress in their business and success in their work. This favourable period may also enable them to purchase a new vehicle or house, thus improving their living conditions. In addition to this, Cancerians may witness an increase in their fame and recognition in their respective fields.

Leo- Leo natives can look forward to an increased interest in spiritual and social welfare activities during the Sun’s transit in 2023. This period may also bring success and triumph even in challenging situations, as long as they maintain patience and resilience. Additionally, travel during this time may lead to financial gains and opportunities.

Virgo- Virgo individuals should exercise caution during the Sun’s transit in Aries, particularly when it comes to medicine and fire. It’s advisable to avoid self-medication and seek professional medical advice. There may also be a risk of damaging one’s reputation, so it’s best to tread carefully.

Libra- Libra natives may experience progress in their business ventures. However, there may be challenges in their married life that could negatively affect their work. It’s important to keep one’s anger in check and avoid any partnerships at this time to prevent further complications.

Scorpio- Scorpio natives can expect a favourable outcome during the Sun’s transit in 2023. There may be a positive impact on their efforts to secure a government job, and they may also see success in court cases. This period could bring opportunities for a new jobs, and even their opponents could become more cooperative. Overall, the Sun’s transit may prove to be a prosperous time for Scorpio residents.

Sagittarius- During the Sun’s transit in 2023, natives may experience a relatively ordinary period. While property disputes may be resolved, there may still be some unrest and mental distress. Success in exams may also be challenging to achieve.

Capricorn- Capricorn individuals can look forward to success in their business ventures during the Sun’s transit. However, there may be a risk of theft during travel, so it’s important to take necessary precautions and travel with adequate security. Additionally, it’s crucial to prioritise the health of family members during this time.

Aquarius- Aquarius natives can expect a favourable outcome during the Sun’s transit in 2023. Old pending works may finally get completed, and they may also see an increase in their influence. This period could prove to be favourable for securing a government job and even the dream of working abroad may come true. However, there could be some debates within the family.

Pisces- Pisces individuals may experience a positive impact on their financial situation during the Sun’s transit. Success can be achieved by working in secret. They may also spend money on amenities, but they should be cautious about potential eye problems. Overall, this period may bring financial gains for Pisces natives.

