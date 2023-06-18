Sunny Deol Dons a Red Safa For Karan Deol's Wedding Ceremony

According to IANS, Drisha Acharya, who resides in Dubai and is employed at a travel agency, has been in a long-term relationship with Karan. They recently got engaged in a private ceremony a few months ago and are scheduled to tie the knot later this month. It is noteworthy that Drisha is the great-granddaughter of the renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. Currently, she holds the position of a manager at a travel agency in Dubai.