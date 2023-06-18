Sunny Deol Dons a Red Safa For Karan Deol's Wedding Ceremony

Sunny Deol donned a white kurta pyjama churidar set with a green jacket with gold buttons for his son Karan Deol’s wedding ceremony. He completed the look with a red saafa. He happily waved at the paps. Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol also chose kurtas and churidars with safas for the ceremony.
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding will take place at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai today.
Despite their efforts to keep their wedding details a secret until the final moments, the bride and groom’s Roka ceremony photos and videos quickly spread across the internet. One of the viral videos showcased Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya cutting a magnificent four-tier white cake.
According to IANS, Drisha Acharya, who resides in Dubai and is employed at a travel agency, has been in a long-term relationship with Karan. They recently got engaged in a private ceremony a few months ago and are scheduled to tie the knot later this month. It is noteworthy that Drisha is the great-granddaughter of the renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. Currently, she holds the position of a manager at a travel agency in Dubai.