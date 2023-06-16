Sunny Deol Adds Punjabi Tadka at Karan Deol's Wedding Festivities

Sunny Deol dresses up in ethnic attire for his son’s Karan Deol’s wedding festivities. He chose a grey kurta, patiala salwar and window pane brown blazer with black shoes. He completed the look with a light brown turban.

He greeted the media with folded hands and posed for the paps. Festivities began yesterday with the mehendi ceremony.

Yesterday, numerous attendees were observed arriving at the mehendi ceremony, where Karan appeared radiant in a golden yellow hue kurta. He arrived in his car while sporting yellow shades, flashing a smile at the paparazzi stationed outside the Deol residence and waved at them. Exiting the vehicle, he proceeded indoors.

In the photographs, it was evident that Karan had Drisha’s name adorned on his palms as he greeted the paparazzi. Meanwhile, Sunny’s palms displayed an exclusive mehendi design, incorporating a blend of various religious symbols.