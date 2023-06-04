Trends :Horoscope TodayCollagenSummer CocktailsHeart AttacksRakul Preet Singh
Sunny Leone Is the Definition of Beach Vacation Dreams in Stunning Vibrant Swimwear; See Photos

Sunny looked beyond stylish in a matching sarong and an off-shoulder corset cropped shirt with pink and green floral designs and a monochromatic cheetah print. She really has won over us with her look, hasn't she?

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 20:10 IST

Mumbai, India

The actor and her family are now having a ball in the Maldives. (Images: Instagram)

Sunny Leone is unquestionably chic. The actor and his family are now having a ball in the Maldives. Sunny recently travelled with her family to the island nation for a vacation, and ever then, her Instagram feed has been overflowing with images and videos of her seaside adventures. A day ago, Sunny improved our weekend with a series of photos showing her rocking a beach look.

Sunny served as the inspiration for fashion designer Dimple Shroff and chose a colourful beach outfit to go with the vacation mood. Sunny was dressed in an off-shoulder crop top with a corset pattern that included pink and green floral motifs, a monochromatic cheetah print, and white shell trim along the edges. She also wore a matching satin sarong with it.

Check out her post right here:

Sunny nailed the beach look with numerous bracelets, a golden neck chain, and a neck choker. Sunny captioned her photos of herself posing with her feet in the sand and the water in the background, “Beautiful sunset."

Hitendra Kapopara, a fashion stylist, had Sunny wear her hair open and dishevelled with beach waves. Sunny stood like a diva while wearing red lipstick, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and nude eyeshadow.

About the Author

Riya Ashok Madayi

first published: June 04, 2023, 20:10 IST
last updated: June 04, 2023, 20:10 IST
