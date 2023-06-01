Sunny Leone Stuns in A Gemy Maalouf Maroon Gown

Actress Sunny Leone radiates fashion and elegance wherever she goes. Her confident and trend-setting outfits make her a true fashion icon. At Cannes, she effortlessly promoted ‘Kennedy’ in a regal ensemble designed by Gemy Maalouf. The maroon velvet tube gown accentuated her curves wonderfully. The fabric cascaded gracefully from one shoulder in a captivating cape style. Complementing the look were matching maroon earrings that added a touch of glamour. Her smoky eyes and glossy lips enhanced her natural beauty. Her middle-parted hair looked flawless. She accessorised the look with a shimmery bracelet and a ring that completed the look perfectly.

Sunny Leone turned heads in a blush pink one-shoulder gown designed by Naja Saade. The delicate brooch on her shoulder and the cut-out detail below the brooch added an exquisite touch. The high slit elevated her look. Red lips undoubtedly stole the spotlight. Blushed cheeks and earrings showcased elegance. High heels completed her diva look.

Sunny Leone dazzled in a shimmery black one-sleeve gown by Zeena Zaki. The gown had a unique touch with a slant V neckline on one side and a sweetheart neckline on the other. The high slit added a hint of allure to the dress. She paired it with black heels. Soft pink makeup enhanced her natural beauty. Her hair was elegantly styled in a neat bun, completing the sophisticated look.

Sunny Leone’s green gown by Maria Kokhia impressed every fashion enthusiast. The one-shoulder gown featured a stylish balloon sleeve and a striking cutout around the midriff. A thigh-high slit added a touch of allure. Sunny Leone opted for soft glam makeup that accentuated her features. Her middle-parted hair was curled softly. She completed the look with green shimmery heels.

Sunny Leone looked ravishing in a multi-coloured dress designed by Khushbu Rathod. The sleeveless dress featured a deep neckline and a high slit. She accessorized the look with beautiful butterfly earrings that complemented the outfit perfectly. Her hair was elegantly styled in a bun. She had soft pink makeup with a dewy base. Silver shiny heels presented a touch of glamour to her overall appearance.

Sunny Leone’s fashion choices are always on point and effortlessly chic.