Sunny Leone’s Bold Pink Satin Dress Is Perfect For Your Date Night

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. Keeping her A-game on, Sunny Leone posted several pictures of herself wearing a beautiful satin mini-dress.

Sunny served as a muse for fashion designer Miakee and selected a pale pink satin dress from their collection. She looked stunning in the short slip dress, which had corset detailing and body-hugging patterns. She paired the dress with nude stilettos and accessorized with silver hoop earrings and minimal jewellery. Her wavy hair was left loose with a side part as she posed for the photos. Sunny’s makeup was subtle and included nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner and kohl, mascara-coated lashes, defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip shade.

Check out the pictures below:

This wasn’t the first time Sunny captivated the audience. She frequently posts images that go viral online. Earlier, the actress donned an emerald green co-ord set which consisted of high-waisted pants and a similar mesh jacket. She paired it with a white crop top. She completed the look with gold accessories and opted for minimal makeup. Take a look at the photos below:

In a previous instance, Sunny wore a glamorous silver slip dress adorned with sequins that made her look like a queen. The dress had a deep neckline and silver feather embellishments on one side, highlighting the actress’ curves and adding to her already stunning appearance. To complete her look, Sunny added silver hoop earrings and a golden bracelet on one hand. She tied her hair into a neat ponytail and smiled for the cameras, exuding a diva-like charm. Sunny chose minimal makeup to match her outfit and let her slip dress make a statement.

Sunny Leone gained fame for her roles in Jism 2 and Raees. She has also starred in other productions such as Ginna, Anamika, Ragini MMS Returns, Arjun Patiala, and Guntur Talkies 2. Additionally, Sunny has several upcoming movies, including Rangeela, UI, Shero, Veeramadevi, Lucky, Helen, and Quotation Gang.

