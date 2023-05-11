Sunny Leone’s Crop Shirt And Skirt Combo is the Perfect Addition to Your Wardrobe

Sunny Leone is always up for some unique fashion experiments. From vibrant colours to casual fits and elegant cuts, the actress loves to slay it all. Recently, at the private screening of her upcoming film Kennedy, Sunny aced the perfect summer look. The actress was dressed in a crop top and skirt combo for the screening, making us swoon over her chic and stylish look. Sunny shared a slew of pictures of the outfit on Instagram, and we bet it will stop you from scrolling further.

Sunny Leone picked her outfit of the day from the shelves of fashion designer houses Trazenie and Sazo. The ensemble featured a cropped silk shirt with long sleeves, a knot feature above the waist and buttons lining the chest. Sunny paired the shirt with a short blue pencil skirt, baring her midriff. The Ragini MMS 2 star accessorised her look with a pair of nude stilettos and silver hoop earrings.

Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny kept her hair pulled up in a sleek ponytail. For her makeup, she went for pink eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and pink lipstick.

Sunny Leone’s wardrobe has the ideal look for every occasion. Recently, she stunned her followers with a breezy and Bohemian red carpet gown. The actress raised the glam quotient in her sassy outfit from the Cedar and Pine clothing line. The tulle sequin bodice of the organza dress was the highlight. Sunny’s dress featured a criss-cross thread design at the back and a thigh-high slit at the front. The actress opted for a pair of elegant, emerald-studded diamond earrings and black shoes as her accessories. She put her hair up in a bun and went for pink lips, winged eyeliner, and contoured cheeks to complete her look. The dress made sure Sunny grabbed all the attention at the red carpet.

Sunny Leone will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy, where she will star opposite Rahul Bhat. The movie is set to be screened at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings segment. The actress is also set to appear in Saurabh Chaudhary’s Helen and the Kannada movie UI.