Sunny Leone's 'Cute Jumper' Is Definitely Setting Major Style Goals

Sunny Leone has always been at the top when it comes to setting style goals. The Jism 2 star’s social media timeline is proof of her ability to carry off any outfit with aplomb. Sunny’s latest post was no different in this regard. The actress’ recent photo is evidence that if you need ideas for a chic casual outfit, Sunny Leone is definitely someone you need to follow. Dressed in a “cute jumper" and joggers from the shelves of Nehaa Mangalam, Sunny Leone is giving comfy and stylish vibes at the same time. The Ragini MMS 2 star wore a full-sleeved multi-coloured jumper with stripes at the sleeves, cropped details and a closed neckline. Sunny Leone paired the sweater with black joggers and classic black stilettos.

Sunny complemented her casual outfit with minimal makeup, featuring black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara, nude eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and pastel pink lip shade. She wore her hair in a ponytail.

Take a look:

This is not the only time that Sunny Leone has slayed the casual look. During her US Tour, the actress paid a visit to the Houston Space Station. She was once again the picture of comfort and style in her ripped denims and white closed neck top with blue stars printed on it. She paired the outfit with a black jacket and sneakers, giving off a cool vibe.

Sunny Leone is a fan of not just the jumpers. The star also has an enviable collection of jackets. This shimmery jacket that Sunny paired with a plain white tee and denims is a must-have for summer. The jacket came from the shelves of luxury clothing brand Salmon Stretch. The denim and T-shirt was by designer Hitendra Kapopara.

Another jacket in Sunny Leone’s wardrobe that is sure to give you inspiration for your own outfit is her custom-made denim jacket by Pooja Wang’s bespoke loungewear brand Melange. The jacket with its embellished details was paired with a short grey dress. It also featured a big S at the back. Sunny paired the outfit with pale grey heels and hoop earrings. She left her tresses open to complete the look.

