 Superfoods for Moms and Their Health Benefits

Superfoods are nutrient-dense foods that offer numerous health benefits, making them an excellent addition to a mom’s diet. These powerhouse foods provide essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other compounds that support overall well-being. Some superfoods particularly beneficial for moms include berries, rich in antioxidants and fiber, which promote immunity and digestive health; leafy greens like spinach and kale, packed with iron, calcium, and folate for energy and bone health; fatty fish like salmon, a great source of omega-3 fatty acids for brain function; and nuts and seeds, providing healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients. Incorporating these superfoods into their meals can help moms maintain optimal health and vitality.
Mothers, particularly those who are breastfeeding, must prioritize nutrition as it plays a vital role in enhancing energy levels and strengthening the immune system. “Implementing key lifestyle changes such as maintaining proper hydration, ensuring a regular intake of essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, and iron, and consuming a well-balanced diet is crucial. Additionally, by including these superfoods in their diet, mothers can supply vital nutrients to enhance well-being, increase energy, bolster immunity, and foster overall health," says Manoj Kutteri, Medical Director & CEO, Atmantan Wellness Centre.
- Eggs
Eggs should be a part of your breakfast repertoire, not only because they are delicious but also because they are rich sources of nutrients as the egg yolks contain substantial amounts of omega 3, and vitamins A, D, E and K. “Whole eggs are one of the most complete sources of protein as they have the essential amino acids. Further, since eggs are good sources of fats and protein, they keep your blood sugar levels stable and keep you satiated for longer reducing your need to snack during the day," says Tanisha Bawa, Nutrition Coach, Founder, TAN|365.
- Avocado
Avocados are packed with healthy fats and fibers along with a variety of B vitamins, Potassium, Vitamin E, and folate. “Avocados help your body fight inflammation and also protect your arteries by improving your cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The good fats in avocados keeps your blood sugar levels balanced too. So if you make avocados part of your breakfast, you will notice how you stay satiated and have no need to binge before lunch," adds Bawa.
- Chia seeds
Chia seeds are loaded with nutrients like Omega 3, iron, calcium and antioxidants which make them great for your bone and heart health. “They are rich in fiber so they improve your digestion and bowel movements. Since chia seeds are a good source of fiber, protein and fats, they improve insulin sensitivity and stabilise blood sugar too," opines Bawa.
- Sesame seeds
“Sesame seeds, rich in healthy fats, fibers, and vitamins, support bowel health, lower cholesterol, provide calcium for strong bones, and contain SHBP, a cancer-preventing component. They can be enjoyed as snacks, added to salads or smoothies, or incorporated into various dishes," adds Kutteri.
- Ghee and butter
Both ghee and butter, rich in fat-soluble vitamins and butyric acid respectively, can be seamlessly incorporated into diverse dishes, bolstering their nutritional content and benefiting gut health and immunity.
- Moringa
“Moringa oleifera, also called drumstick, is a nutrient-rich plant known to enhance iron levels, packed with proteins, iron, calcium, and vitamins C, A, and E. It offers benefits such as boosting immunity, aiding weight management, and promoting quality sleep, and can be enjoyed in various forms including raw, cooked, or brewed as a tea," states Kutteri.
- Sweet potato
An excellent choice of starchy carbs - Sweet Potatoes are rich in fiber and a lot of beneficial nutrients like Vitamin A, B6, K and potassium. They are also an excellent source of antioxidants. They help maintain blood sugar levels which helps slow down digestion and absorption of carbs preventing glucose spikes. Additionally, sweet potatoes are great for your eye and gut health.
- Almond butter
Almond butter is a great source of monounsaturated fats which help lower your LDL (bad) cholesterol and raise HDL (good) cholesterol. Almond butter comprises fiber, folate and vitamin E which is a key nutrient that slows down aging of the brain cells and improves cognition.
- Quinoa
With its low glycemic index, gluten-free nature, and rich content of folate and zinc, quinoa is a wholesome plant protein that supports gut health and aids in weight management without causing digestive issues.
- Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt, being low in lactose and high in protein, is a probiotic food that is highly recommended for mothers and pregnant women, as it helps manage blood sugar levels and provides essential calcium for bone, nervous system, and muscle health.
- Pomegranate
This is one of the most powerful fruits as it is packed with polyphonelos, antioxidants and vitamin A,C,E and K. They are also a great source of fiber and folic acid. They help in improving your skin and hair health as well. Pomegranates also help improve your gut microbes and also helps heal your gut lining. They are also great for your bones as they protect your cartilage and joints.