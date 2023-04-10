Surprising Benefits Of Anjeer For Severe Diabetes, What Expert Says

Essential nutrients from our food are extracted by our intestines after a meal. Carbohydrates are converted into glucose, which is then used by our body to generate energy for performing various activities. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, plays a crucial role in regulating glucose levels.

However, when insulin production is inadequate, glucose remains unabsorbed in the blood, leading to a build-up of sugar levels. This, in turn, can cause damage to various organs such as the heart, kidneys and eyes. Lifestyle factors can contribute to reduced insulin production but there are natural remedies available such as fig leaves.

According to experts cited in a report by the British newspaper Express, fig leaves can serve as a natural means of lowering blood sugar levels, thereby helping to control severe diabetes without the need for medication.

Nat Hawes, the author of Nature Cure, claims that fig leaves possess remarkable properties for combating diabetes.

According to Hawes, daily consumption of fig leaves helps in keeping blood sugar levels in check. He recommends that diabetic patients should chew or brew fig leaves tea and consume it every morning on an empty stomach. Additionally, a study published in the Journal of Diabetic Research and Clinical Practice highlights the effectiveness of fig leaves in reducing blood sugar levels. Even individuals who need to take insulin regularly can benefit from fig leaves consumption, as it reduces their insulin requirements after meals.

According to Nat Hawes, fig leaves should be consumed early in the morning for maximum benefit. One can either consume it with breakfast or first thing in the morning. To prepare fig leaf tea, break four fig leaves and boil them in water. However, some may find its taste pungent. In that case, one can dry the fig leaves and make powder out of them. Two spoons of fig powder can be used to make tea in the morning. This will greatly reduce the need for insulin. However, the amount of insulin required varies for each diabetic patient, and only a doctor can advise on the exact amount needed. Some patients may require only one or two fig leaves to meet their insulin needs.

