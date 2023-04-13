Surya Grahan 2023: 5 Things Pregnant Women Must Not Do During Solar Eclipse

Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari, who leads the astrology department at Shri Kallaji Vedic University, is aware of the precautions that pregnant women must take during a solar eclipse to ensure their safety and that of their unborn child. Let us know from him.

1. It is advised that pregnant women should remain indoors throughout the entire duration of a solar eclipse, as going outside during this time may potentially impact both the mother and the unborn child. According to traditional beliefs, even the eclipse’s shadow should be prevented from touching the unborn child.

2. Pregnant women shouldn’t watch the solar eclipse, directly or indirectly. Doing this can hurt their eyes and overall health.

Advertisement

3. During an eclipse, it is recommended to avoid consuming any food, as it is believed that the negative effects of the eclipse can contaminate it. However, if one experiences hunger pangs, it is suggested to consume thoroughly washed fruits.

4. Pregnant women should avoid sleeping during the duration of a solar eclipse.

5. They should not use sharp objects like needles, scissors, knives, etc. According to religious beliefs, doing this can have harmful physical effects on the unborn child.

Remedy

A recommended remedy for pregnant women during a solar or lunar eclipse is to take a thread with a length equivalent to their height, from head to toe, and hang it in a specific location before the eclipse begins. The thread should remain in place for the entirety of the eclipse, and after it has ended, it should be immersed in water. This practice can prevent any potential adverse effects of the eclipse on the woman and her unborn child, as per beliefs.

Do this after the eclipse

Advertisement

Once the eclipse has ended, it is recommended to take a bath and clean the area of worship. It is also advisable to change the clothes of the deities present and replace any flowers or offerings made before the eclipse. After completing these tasks, one can perform systematic worship and offer bhog.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here