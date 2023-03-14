Sushmita Sen's Cardiologist On How They Managed To Keep A Low Profile

Sushmita Sen recently suffered a heart attack and informed the shocking news to her fans via social media. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back… Angioplasty is done… stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart," she wrote in a post. The actress is now on the path to recovery and has resumed her work commitments.

Meanwhile, a news portal spoke to Sushmita Sen’s Cardiologist Dr Rajiv Bhagwat, who performed the surgery. When asked if Sushmita ignored any warning signs, Dr Rajiv told ETimes, “it’s difficult to say that, but let’s say: Sushmita is blessed that she came in at the right time and right place." He was also asked about how they maintained a low profile. “That’s how it should be," he said in response. “That’s the beauty of this episode. So, it all went very peacefully."

The negative effects of health

The doctor provided some explanation regarding the harmful effects that high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity can have on the body. He disclosed that there is a global pandemic of tummy obesity, where insulin builds up in the abdominal area. Revealing more about it, he said, “This fat is a storehouse of insulin; the remaining parts of the body don’t get insulin," calling it the “beginning of the risk." Dr. Bhagwat stated that many people in India are unaware that they are diabetic or that their cholesterol levels are higher than normal. He also stated that while diagnoses have improved, there is still a long way to go in terms of not only diagnostics but also awareness levels.

Rajiv was also asked to shed light on the youth’s use of over-the-counter protein powders and whether this is one of the factors contributing to heart attacks. He responded, “Those who are having these supplements should take a medical opinion before that." The doctor further advised that they must consult the health expert who will determine whether they need to take such supplements. He also stated that if either of a person’s parents has diabetes, they are at a higher risk of developing diabetes themselves. The doctor explained that one of the other two primary factors contributing to the sharp rise in diabetes cases is a lack of sleep and vitamin D.

Lack of Vitamin D

The doctor also revealed that lack of Vitamin D is “a big trigger of falling prey to diabetes." “You should acquire Vitamin D through sunlight; that’s the most natural way to do it." He advised against consuming excessive amounts of “calcium and vitamin D supplements" unless under the direction of a doctor. Rajiv also asserted that diabetes cannot be reversed by using vitamin D supplements.

