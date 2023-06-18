Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2023: Theme, Significance and 5 Sustainable Foods You Should Eat

SUSTAINABLE GASTRONOMY DAY 2023: Sustainable Gastronomy Day which takes place on June 18 every year, highlights the important role that food plays in promoting sustainable development and the crucial choices about what we eat. According to the United Nations, gastronomy is sometimes called the art of food. It also refers to a style of cooking from a particular region.

Sustainability is the concept that ensures particular activity, like fishing or food preparation is carried out in a manner that reduces the waste of natural resources and can be maintained in the long term without impacting the environment or our well-being. By accepting sustainable practices, we can contribute to a greener future. The theme for this year’s celebrations is ‘Local Flavours, Preserving Global Heritage.’

Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2023: Significance

Sustainable gastronomy promotes practices that reduce the environmental impact of food production. By using organic farming methods, diminishing greenhouse gas emissions, preserving water, and protecting biodiversity, sustainable gastronomy helps to conserve ecosystems and reduce climate change. It also encourages the consumption of nutritious, fresh, and locally sourced ingredients. It also boosts a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and plant-based proteins, providing improved public health and well-being.

Sustainable practices increase food security by making sure of the availability of nutritious food for all. Boosting sustainable farming techniques and supporting small-scale farmers strengthens local food systems, lessens dependence on imports, and improves flexibility against climate shocks and other disruptions.

It also celebrates cultural diversity by promoting traditional culinary practices and protecting local food heritage. It acknowledges the importance role of food in cultural identity and promotes the revitalization of traditional cooking techniques.