Surveen Chawla Turns the City Warm Yellow in a Gorgeous Lehenga at Cannes 2023; See Photos

Surveen Chawla makes the French Riviera look stunning while she is attending the Cannes Film Festival. She posted beautiful photos of her day in Cannes on her Instagram wall on Thursday. She donned a vibrant yellow lehenga that she bought from Seema Gujral’s racks. When at Cannes, shine brighter than the sun, commented Surveen with images of her outfit. Surveen Chawla’s Instafam showed a tonne of backing for her desi look. She included a lot of heart and fire emojis in her post.

The bralette blouse on Surveen’s lehenga set has a plunging neckline, side and back cut-outs, a fitted bust, and dazzling embellishments. She paired it with a matching lehenga skirt that had a floor-grazing hem length, a chandelier-styled embroidery of sequins and beads, a voluminous layered silhouette, and a high-rise waist.



A see-through tulle cape-style drape with billowy sleeves and a lengthy train at the back was added by Surveen as the final touch. A layered necklace, a flowery hath phool that matched the rest of the outfit, bold rings, and high shoes completed the traditional outfit’s accessories.

Last but not least, Surveen’s glam options were a pulled-back hairstyle, kohl-lined eyelids, mauve lips, mascara on the lashes, subtle smokey eye shadow, darkened brows, flushed cheekbones, dewy base, and shining highlighter.

Speaking of her Cannes experience, Surveen Chawla said, “I am thrilled to be back at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and I couldn’t be happier to be here. Cannes is the perfect platform for artists to express themselves, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to showcase my style and represent Indian cinema. This year, I wanted to make a statement with my fashion choice, and Seema Gujral design allowed me to do just that. The fusion of classic and contemporary elements in the design perfectly aligned with my personal style. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Famously known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s Kahiin To Hoga, Surveen Chawla has also appeared in TV programmes like Kaajjal and Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She has also starred in a number of Punjabi films. In the movie Parched, Surveen was also depicted. Her Bollywood debut was in the 2011 film Hum Tum Shabana, but her breakthrough role came in the 2014 film Hate Story 2. She appeared in the movie Ugly as well. Additionally included on Netflix were the hit programmes Sacred Games, Decoupled, and Rana Naidu.

There were various celebrities present, speaking on the desi representation at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Actors Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, and Aditi Rao Hydari were among the guests in addition to veteran Aishwarya Rai Bacchan. It’s anticipated that Anushka Sharma will soon walk the red carpet. Kennedy, a movie by Sunny Leone, was shown at the festival.