Home » Lifestyle » Swara Bhasker Pregnant: 7 Key Things to Keep in Mind at 4 Months of Pregnancy

Swara Bhasker Pregnant: 7 Key Things to Keep in Mind at 4 Months of Pregnancy

Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad are expecting the arrival of their first child.

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 19:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Swara Bhasker shared her pregnancy news with her followers, expressing her gratitude and excitement. The renowned Veere Di Wedding actress joyfully announced the impending arrival of her first baby, expressing her feelings of immense blessing and gratitude for the opportunity to welcome a little munchkin into her life.

Accompanied by a caption that read, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world," the expecting mother proudly showcased her baby bump as she posed for the camera. Swara Bhasker radiated joy and anticipation as she embraced this transformative chapter of her life.

Having tied the knot earlier this year, the couple is joyfully preparing to embrace the blessings of parenthood and the addition of a precious new member to their family.

Here are seven important things to keep in mind when you are four months pregnant:

  1. Prenatal Care
    Continue attending regular prenatal check-ups with your healthcare provider to monitor the progress of your pregnancy and ensure the well-being of both you and your baby.
  2. Balanced Diet
    Maintain a healthy and balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Consult your healthcare provider or a nutritionist for specific dietary recommendations during pregnancy.
  3. Stay Hydrated
    Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and support the proper functioning of your body and the development of your baby.
  4. Exercise
    Engage in regular, moderate exercise to promote overall well-being, relieve discomfort, and prepare your body for childbirth. Consult your healthcare provider for suitable exercises during pregnancy.
  5. Maternity Clothing
    As your body changes, consider investing in comfortable and supportive maternity clothing to accommodate your growing belly and provide you with the comfort you need.
  6. Sleep
    Ensure you get enough rest and sleep to support your body’s needs during pregnancy. Consider using pregnancy pillows or other aids to help you find a comfortable sleeping position.
  7. Emotional Well-being
    Take care of your emotional well-being by engaging in activities that relax and uplift you. Seek support from loved ones or join support groups to share your experiences and concerns.

first published: June 06, 2023, 13:14 IST
last updated: June 06, 2023, 19:08 IST
