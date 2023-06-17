Swimmer’s Shoulders: What Is It And Its Symptoms, Treatment and Exercises 

If you are putting an excessive strain on your shoulders, you might have Swimmer’s Shoulder. Find out the symptoms, treatment and exercises for it. Swimming is a demanding sport that relies heavily on the repetitive movement of the arms. The shoulders, being one of the most intricate joints in the human body, possess a wide range of motion to facilitate this activity. The vigorous nature of swimming, where the shoulders propel the entire body’s weight against the resistance of water, often leads to complaints of shoulder pain and related issues among swimmers.

One common problem experienced by many swimmers is known as ‘Swimmer’s Shoulder’ or ‘Shoulder Impingement’. This condition occurs when swimmers continuously rotate their joints, putting excessive strain on the shoulders. Here are the symptoms, treatment, and stretching exercises that you can perform if you have a Swimmer’s Shoulder.

Symptoms

Increased joint laxity in the affected shoulder. Reduced strength in the affected shoulder. Decreased range of motion in one shoulder compared to the other. Inflammation of the bicep and supraspinatus tendons, which leads to shoulder impingement syndrome. Training errors such as overloading, overtraining, and poor stroke technique contribute to the condition. Many swimmers with Swimmer’s Shoulder have ligamentous laxity and multidirectional shoulder instability, resulting in excessive joint movement.

Treatment

The treatment of Swimmer’s Shoulder depends on the severity of it. For instance, swimmers can do the following: