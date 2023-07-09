Tabu Shines Bright In A Lovely Summery Dress Worth Rs 24,800; See Details

Tabu’s sartorial choices have always been a cut above the rest, her understanding of the very concept of fashion is simply incredible. She has always gone ahead and opted for outfits that will blend in with her personality, clothes that are a reflection of her innate charm and grace. Tabu has never backed down from experimenting but at the same time, she has stuck to the basics and has elevated each of her looks.

Recently, the timeless beauty took to her social media accounts to share a lovely picture of herself. Right from the very moment that she posted it, netizens went crazy trying to figure out the details of the outfit she was wearing. In case, you have missed out on the look, check it out here-

Tabu opted for this incredible fan dress from the brand Bodice, a brand that pays homage to the indigenous fabrics of the country and also takes inspiration from the weaving tradition in the country and puts its own contemporary twist to it. Priced at Rs. 24,800 this bright lime-coloured dress is fun and chic at the very same time.