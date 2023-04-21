Trends :Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023Earth Day 2023Heatwaves
Take Inspiration From Janhvi Kapoor's Style Diaries To Update Your Summer Wardrobe

Jahnvi never ceases to amaze people with her impeccable taste and effortless style. Here are a few summertime looks from her wardrobe that will no doubt serve as inspiration for you

April 21, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor is the undisputed Gen-Z icon when it comes to mastering the most recent fashion trends.

The summer season is here, and it is time to revamp your wardrobe to stay comfortable and stylish throughout the season. Whether you plan to go out with friends or take a relaxing vacation, we are sure you want to look your best. When it comes to acing the latest fashion trends, Janhvi Kapoor is the unmatched Gen-Z icon. If you are looking for some summer wardrobe inspiration, the Dhadak star’s Instagram timeline is all you need. Jahnvi never fails to astound people with her effortless style and immaculate taste.

Here are some summer outfits from her wardrobe that you will surely be inspired by:

Janhvi Kapoor recently flaunted a few outfits from the brand Label by Ritu Kumar’s spring/summer collection. First up was a co-ord set, which featured black stripes on a white base. The sleeveless top had a square neckline, a cropped appearance, and a figure-hugging fit. The skirt had the same pattern with a side slit and bodycon fit.

The second outfit from the collection was a sleeveless floral dress with pleats on the shirt and a tan belt at the waist.

Janhvi has the perfect summer party dress for you. Check out this all-black bodycon dress that perfectly accentuated her curves. The sleeveless dress came with mini golden embellishments on the shoulder. It had a plunging neckline with a gathered appearance. Janhvi Kapoor beautifully styled the outfit with black stilettos.

While black never goes out of fashion, it seems that Janhvi feels white is the colour for summer. The Mili star rocked this white cut-out dress. The outfit had a deep v-neckline and a body-hugging fit with backless details. The highlight of the dress were the cutouts above the waist on either side.

The summer season calls for the ultimate beach vacation. Check out this bikini top and denim combo that is ideal for a beach day. The sky-blue bikini top has a knotted pattern. Janhvi paired it up with mid-rise faded denim shorts.

If you have a wedding to attend this season, ditch heavy clothes and accessories and opt for a stunning ethnic-inspired co-ord set. It has a subtle bohemian pattern that will be perfect for every occasion.

first published: April 21, 2023, 08:58 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 08:58 IST
