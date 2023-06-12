Tamannaah Bhatia Channels Her Inner Diva in a HOT Bralette & Sexy Leather Pants: PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia showcases her fierce side with a stylish combination of a bralette and leather pants, exuding confidence and allure
Tamannaah Bhatia’s versatile performances, captivating beauty, and impeccable fashion sense, has established her as a style icon. Bhatia’s elegance and grace have made her a favorite among fans and a trendsetter in the world of fashion.
Tamannah Bhatia wows in a bralette, denim jacket and leather pants with hearts on it and black pumps
Tamannaah Bhatia teamed her attire with double gold neckpieces and hoops from Misho designs
Tamannaah Bhatia channeled her inner diva in an open denim jacket flaunting her curves
Tamannaah Bhatia chose to tie her hair in a ponytail and opted for winged eyeliner, nude lips and blushed cheeks