Tamannaah Bhatia Channels Her Inner Diva in a HOT Bralette & Sexy Leather Pants: PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia's elegance and grace have made her a favorite among fans and a trendsetter in the world of fashion

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 21:15 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia showcases her fierce side with a stylish combination of a bralette and leather pants, exuding confidence and allure
Tamannaah Bhatia’s versatile performances, captivating beauty, and impeccable fashion sense, has established her as a style icon. Bhatia’s elegance and grace have made her a favorite among fans and a trendsetter in the world of fashion.

Tamannah Bhatia wows in a bralette, denim jacket and leather pants with hearts on it and black pumps

Tamannaah Bhatia teamed her attire with double gold neckpieces and hoops from Misho designs

Tamannaah Bhatia channeled her inner diva in an open denim jacket flaunting her curves

Tamannaah Bhatia chose to tie her hair in a ponytail and opted for winged eyeliner, nude lips and blushed cheeks

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen next in Lust Stories 2 on Netflix.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently graced the cover of a magazine with the cast of Lust Stories 2 – Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Amruta Shubhash and Tillotama Shome.

Tamannaah Bhatia is a true fashionista and knows how to ace each and every look, don’t miss on the hearts on her leather pants

Tamannaah Bhatia knows that the best accessory every girl needs is a big smile

