Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Regal in a Beige Pant Suit and Exquisite Pearl Jewellery; See Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia never ceases to astound with her sense of style. Her most recent outfit, a beige pantsuit, shows off her expert level fashion sense and easily exudes boss chick vibes. Fans can’t help but swoon over her flawless style, and we can’t take our eyes off of her alluring presence. Tamannaah’s impeccable sense of style and unmatched charm continue to set new standards in the fashion world.

With the caption ‘Jee Karda,’ Tamannah shared a series of images on Instagram on Wednesday to please her admirers in the middle of the week.

Advertisement

Check out her post here:

Tamannah dazzled the audience with a gorgeous ensemble by The Frankie Shop and Channel. This alluring outfit was styled by Shaleena Nathani, whose immaculate sense of style was evident. Her attire is composed of a fresh white shirt and a sophisticated, oversized beige blazer. High-waisted beige trousers complete the look by bringing a touch of class and style.

Tamannaah completed her elegant look with chic jewellery, such as a beautiful pearl choker and a golden chain necklace with a sizable circular pendant. Her whole appearance was further complemented by the stunning pearl drop earrings. Tamannaah’s makeup included a neutral eyeshadow palette, winged eyeliner, thick, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks with just a bit of blush, and a pretty pink lipstick. Tamannaah chose to wear her hair open with a central divider, enabling her voluminous locks to fall down her shoulders in a lovely cascade.