Tamannaah Bhatia Totally Nails the Denim Game in a Gorgeous Cropped Shirt and Pants; See Photos

Tamannaah Bhatia is here to grace our feeds with some lovely images of herself in a cute white crop top, following her stunning look in the teaser for Netflix’s Lust Story 2. Tamannaah Bhatia commented on the post by saying, “Crop it like it’s hot." Tamannaah is pictured in the photoshoot sporting a cropped top and cargo jeans.

She is wearing clothing from Off-White and Giuseppe Di Morabito, two luxury brands. The star’s eye-catching appearance was created by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. Tamannaah wore an enormous cream-colored shirt with a highly cut, midriff-baring hem length, collared neckline, single button fastening, full sleeves, and a vertical pinstripe pattern. Over a black lace bralette, she donned the blouse.

Check out Tamannaah’s post right here:

Advertisement

Tamannaah paired the top with dark blue denim cargo pants that have a mid-rise waist, a flared hem, a loose fit and multiple pocket details. She chose kitten heels, layered chains in gold, statement earrings, and earrings.

Tamannaah ultimately decided on soft shimmering pink eye shadow, slick eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathery brows, glossy pink lips, rouged cheeks, and a highlighted dewy face. A stylish ponytail pulled back provided the finishing touch.