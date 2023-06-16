Tara Sutaria's Top 4 Summer Must-Haves for Staying Cool and Refreshed

When it comes to embracing sun-drenched days or beachside adventures, Tara Sutaria knows how to stay cool and stylish. Starting her day with a refreshing bath, protecting her eyes with trendy sunglasses, and sipping refreshing cold coffee, Sutaria has a few must-haves that keep her at the top of her game during Summer.

Let’s look at the products Sutaria swears by and discover how you can stay cool like the diva this summer:

Trendy Sunglasses

A stylish set of shades completes the summer look, and Tara knows how to style them! Tara always wears a pair of statement sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun and amp up her look, whether relaxing by the pool or strolling on the beach. This summer, make sure to choose a stylish pair of sunglasses to give your appearance an extra dose of fashion.

Refreshing Cold Coffee

Beat the summer heat with a refreshing cold coffee. Tara Sutaria’s go-to energy drink is a tall glass of cold coffee. It can be made at home, or you can pick an iced coffee from your favorite coffee shop. So, during the scorching summer days, sip on this delicious beverage to stay cool and maintain the energy you need.

Water Sipper to give you hydration

Keeping yourself well hydrated during summer is a must-have and having a water bottle with you is crucial. Carry a colorful water bottle to match your mood for the day, and you are ready to embrace the heat.

Tara Sutaria says “Summer is such a wonderful time to feel amazing and stay chill. Personally, another one of my absolute favorites for staying cool is Savlon Cool soap. It makes me feel cool instantly and also makes my skin feel soft. Its fragrance is so incredibly refreshing and energizing, which makes it an absolute must-have for summertime".