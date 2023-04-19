Teacher Complaining About Kids' Erratic Behavior? 5 Questions To Ask

School plays a crucial role in children’s lives as it provides them with the foundation for their academic, personal and social development. They offer children an environment where they can acquire knowledge, learn new skills and develop critical thinking abilities.

When teachers feel that children are misbehaving in the classroom, they feel the need to communicate their concerns to the parents or guardians of those children. This is a problem in which it is important for you to listen to your child and give value to the teacher’s words.

Psychologist Jasmine MacKinnon discussed the issue of teachers complaining about children misbehaving to parents in a recent Instagram post. She emphasised that raising a child is a collaborative effort between parents and teachers. The teacher’s role is to assist the child in the classroom to the best of their ability. Although parents cannot control what their child does at school, they can provide support at home. It is important to have an open and positive conversation with both the teacher and the child, without making the child feel embarrassed or ashamed.

In this article, we will tell you that if you receive such a complaint about your child, you should definitely ask the teacher these 5 questions:

Ask what triggered the action: When speaking with school administrators and teachers, it’s crucial to determine the cause of your child’s behaviour and what triggered it. Identifying the underlying reasons can aid in preventing similar incidents from occurring. If there were any previous occurrences, it’s important to gather detailed information and discuss it with the school admin and teachers.

Checking for past occurrences: It is important to examine whether such incidents have happened before or if it is a first-time occurrence. Also, gather information about whether the child’s behaviour has been getting worse over time or improving.

Identifying the main cause: In case your child behaved inappropriately with the teacher, it is crucial to identify the underlying cause. Obtain correct information and analyse the issue in detail, as such behaviour can have a detrimental effect on the child’s mental health.

What kind of response did the child have: It’s important to understand how the child reacted after their behaviour and the teacher’s intervention.

What’s the strategy: If we conclude this discussion with a better strategy for the future, it will aid in understanding the child from both sides and in improving the situation.

