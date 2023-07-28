Tejasswi Prakash Turns Heads in a Tan-Coordinated Set For a Night Out

Tejasswi Prakash, a celebrated TV actor and a fashion enthusiast knows how to turn heads. She is known for her boss lady looks, which she carries with much confidence and grace. She often shares pictures of her being dressed in dazzling outfits on social media. The Naagin 6 actor recently dropped a slew of pictures on her social media handle that has wowed Instagram followers. The suave and polished outfit captured her vibrant look and magnetic personality.

In the pictures, she could be seen looking stunning dressed in a tan crop top and pant coordinated set. She is wearing an outfit created by Dimple-Belani and- Thadani. The outfit shows her toned midriff and accentuates her figure. She accessorized her outfit with hoops earrings and Kicky and Perky rings. Tejasswi looked seamless and polished in this sensuous attire and nailed the look with her killing poses.

She paired the outfit with nude heels which made the outfit more sophisticated. With her sleek black hair let loose with a side parting, she looked like a sight to behold. The outfit not just looked beautiful but the flared pants elongated her legs and accented her figure. Her classy makeup and smokey mascara-lined eyes elevated her fierce and fearless look.

Her post garnered around 358,000 reactions and over 13,000 comments. Her followers were in awe of her memorable look. People showered her with love and praise for her sophisticated and classy look.