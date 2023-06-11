Tejasswi Prakash Wore A Stunning Red Backless Dress Worth Rs. 19.5k For Her Birthday, More Details Inside

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most stunning leading ladies in the Indian television fraternity right now, not only does her dialogues go viral but her fashionable looks too are something that fashionistas always seek inspiration from. From subtle to bold looks, this beautiful actress knows how to pull off literally any look and she always does it with utmost grace and perfection.

Internet’s favourite ‘Teja’ recently celebrated her birthday and shared some amazing snaps from her birthday celebration with her beau Karan Kundrra. In case you missed out on the amazing pictures, check them out here-

Advertisement

The actress opted for a scintillating red gown with a halter-neck feature and a lovely large red bow on the waist. The backless element of the dress sure added an extra oomph effect to the entire look. This stunning outfit from the popular brand House Of CB’ costs £189 which in Indian rupees is approximately Rs. 19587.60. Looking at the perfect fit of the dress and the amazing colour enhanced by the texture of the dress, well it is needless to say that the money was totally worth it.

Tejasswi opted for a minimal makeup look with a dewy face base with her cheekbones contoured to absolute perfection. The eyeliner was on fleek and complimented her overall ensemble. Her eyebrows were beautifully sculpted and the light red lip shade was the perfect choice to go with her birthday look.