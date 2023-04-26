The Absolute Style Queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Exudes Charm at the Ponniyin Selvan II Promotions; PICS

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted arriving for a media event in the Mumbai on Tuesday as she prepared for the second installment of Mani Ratnam’s epic “Ponniyin Selvan."

For the occasion, the actress wore traditional Indian clothing. She donned a similar dupatta and an ivory anarkali outfit with shimmering embellishments. She kept her long hair open and completed her ensemble with an eye-catching emerald neckpiece.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan portrays two characters in the movie: Mandakini, Poonguzhali’s aunt, and Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor. The film is based on the title novel by novelist Kalki. The early years of the Chola prince Arunmozhi Varman, who would go on to become the famed ruler Rajaraja I, are dramatised in the first portion of the movie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Adoring Chiyaan Vikram’s Suave Look at PS II Promotions That Is Everything Cheery and Dashing

Numerous Tamil filmmakers have looked into making a movie based on the novel “Ponniyin Selvan" ever since it was published in 1955. However, due to lack of funds, it was never realised. Even Mani Ratnam tried unsuccessfully to adapt the book in the late 1980s and the early 2010s

Calling it his dream project, Mani Ratnam revived the effort in January 2019. While the first part was released back in September 2022, the second part will land in theatres on April 28.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here