The Carbon Conscious Closet: How to Measure And Minimize Your Fashion Carbon Footprint

In the quest for sustainability, understanding and curbing one’s fashion carbon footprint is paramount. For the unversed, exploring the entire lifecycle – from production to disposal, calculating carbon emissions associated with each garment is what a carbon conscious person does. By embracing eco-conscious shopping habits, opting for sustainable materials, and promoting responsible consumption, individuals can effectively reduce their fashion carbon footprint. This not only contributes to a greener world but also drives transformative change within the fashion industry and fosters a more sustainable future.

Aanchal Saini, CEO, Flyrobe, says, “In an era where climate change has become an urgent concern, every aspect of our lives is being examined for its environmental impact. The fashion industry is a significant contributor to carbon emissions, and our clothing choices can have a surprisingly large carbon footprint. This has led to a growing movement towards creating a carbon-conscious closet, where we make mindful decisions about our clothing to reduce our environmental impact."

Advertisement

Understanding the carbon footprint of your clothing requires considering the entire lifecycle of a garment. This includes production, transportation, use, and disposal. To measure your fashion carbon footprint, calculate emissions associated with your clothing choices using online tools that consider factors like transportation.

“Building a carbon-conscious closet involves evaluating fashion choices and integrating sustainable solutions like rental fashion. By adopting mindful habits and supporting eco-friendly alternatives, we contribute to a healthier planet for future generations," adds Saini. “RENT THE ICONIC, BUY THE BASIC is Saini’s mantra.

Arpita Shukla, Founder & CEO, Drywa Store explains ways to embrace a carbon conscious closet: