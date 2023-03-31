The Crucial Role of Protein in Managing Diabetes

The quote “May you always value the simple little things in life, for they make a big difference and hence are the most important," resonates when all of us think about well-being and nutrition.

Neelanjana Singh, Nutrition and Wellness consultant believes that it is the simple tweaks with diet that can make a shift towards better health. The simplicity makes it sustainable as well as doable.

“Let me explain this by taking the case of individuals who are diabetic. Studies have confirmed that the consumption of protein rich foods as the first item in the meal helps reduce the spikes in blood sugar. This means consuming dal/curd/raita/paneer/fish/egg first in the meal, followed by the cereals (wheat/millets/rice) in combination with dals/curd/paneer/meat. Several studies have confirmed that increasing protein intake and reducing intake of carbohydrates helps lower HbA1C. This is why the order in which the foods are consumed is critical to maintaining blood glucose levels," adds Singh.

Among the various lifestyle diseases, diabetes is on the rise worldwide and India ranks number two when it comes to the number of diabetics in the world. During the COVID pandemic, most people were homebound, which led to decreased physical activity, increased consumption of unhealthy foods, irregular sleep patterns, and elevated levels of stress, because of which India is witnessing a huge epidemic of diabetes and obesity combined.

Advertisement

When it comes to diabetes management, nutrition forms the cornerstone. “As carbohydrates impact blood glucose levels the most, dietary strategies focus on decreasing consumption of refined/simple carbohydrates and replacing it with complex carbohydrates that are high on fibre. This strategy by itself is not good enough unless it is combined with adequate proteins in the diet," opines Singh.

Protein is often viewed as a big factor in weight management, but there is so much more to it that is often overlooked. This indispensable and versatile nutrient makes up the framework of the body’s defense system, enzymes and hormones. It also helps in muscle building, repair of tissues, and aids one to lead an active life. Protein has several other benefits when it comes to people with diabetes.

Adequate protein consumption helps build a robust immune system. “We know that people with diabetes are susceptible to infections as their immune function is compromised. Moreover, people with diabetes are often overweight or obese, hence including protein in adequate amounts helps manage weight by providing the much needed satiety and controlling hunger pangs," adds Singh.

The Indian diet is predominantly low in protein and there are very many studies and surveys to confirm this. In a recent study among 1000 Indian patients with diabetes, only 14.3% participants were consuming adequate protein. Low protein diets along with uncontrolled diabetes can lead to several complications. A poor immune system and loss of muscle mass are two of the many detrimental effects it can have.

Advertisement

Increasing the consumption of protein rich foods amongst people with diabetes is one of my primary objectives as a nutrition therapist. Good sources of protein include milk and milk products, yogurt, cottage cheese, whole pulses, soya, fish, lean meat, which need to be incorporated into all meals as well as snack items. “Simple dietary tweaks can help achieve targets of adequate protein at every meal. For example, blend besan into wheat flour for making chapatis, use beans for making a salad along with greens, try hummus as a spread instead of mayonnaise, make tikkis of channa instead of aloo, and so on. The list of examples is inexhaustible," believes Singh.

Promoting better glycemic control, muscle health and immunity in people with diabetes is possible through simple dietary modifications. A balanced, wholesome diet helps diabetics lead an active and energetic life. Supplements of protein should be considered to fill any gaps in the requirements after a detailed assessment of intake is carried out.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here