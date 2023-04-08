The Future of Prepared Meals: Trends to Watch in the Next Several Years

The future of prepared meals is likely to be influenced by several factors, including changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and sustainability concerns. With an increasing focus on health and wellness, there is a growing demand for meals that are made with natural and organic ingredients, and that cater to specific dietary needs. Technology is also expected to play a major role, with the use of automation and artificial intelligence to improve the quality and efficiency of prepared meals. Sustainability is another key consideration, with a growing emphasis on eco-friendly packaging and reducing food waste. Overall, the future of prepared meals is likely to involve a greater focus on customization, convenience, and sustainability.

The next several years will see a significant transformation in the prepared meal industry as the focus has shifted on creating healthier, sustainable and convenient meals while incorporating cutting edge technology and catering to individual tastes and preferences. We are ushering in a new area of culinary experience that will redefine the way we eat and live.

“Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and demanding healthier options in their meals, including plant-based and organic dishes. To cater to these preferences, we at JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi, are investing heavily in developing healthier menu options that meet these demands. In fact, we have a mandate to ensure that at least 30 percent of their menu content is plant-based," says Sandeep Pande, Executive Chef, JW Marriott, Aerocity.

With growing concern about the impact of food production on the environment, “consumers are also looking for prepared meals that are made with sustainable ingredients and packaging," says Rajiv Jaisinghani, the founder and MD, Meatzza, the meat-based ready-to-eat brand.

Jaisinghani feels despite increasing interest in healthy and sustainable options, convenience remains a key factor in the prepared meal market. Consumers are looking for meals that are easy to prepare and can be quickly heated up at home or on the go.

Convenience continues to be a key factor in the prepared meal industry, as people lead increasingly busy lives. “JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi recognizes this trend and have introduced the Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels integrated with Club Marriott South Asia Mobile, which offers delivery and grab-and-go options that allow guests to quickly pick up a meal and eat it on the go or in the comfort of their surroundings, without sacrificing quality," adds Pande.

Sustainability is another important trend that will shape the future of prepared meals. As concerns about the environment grow, there is a greater focus on reducing food waste and using more sustainable ingredients in prepared meals. We are taking steps to reduce food waste and incorporate sustainable practices into their culinary offerings. We have a dedicated portal to measure, report, and suggest recipes to ensure sustainability is incorporated into their prepared meals.

Technology is rapidly changing the way we eat, and prepared meal providers are embracing new technologies to streamline the process of ordering and delivering meals. “Companies that can leverage AI and machine learning to better understand consumer preferences and optimize their supply chains will be at an advantage," feels Jaisinghani.

As consumers become more adventurous in their food choices, companies that can offer prepared meals with global flavours and ingredients will be successful.

Lastly, personalization is another important trend that will shape the future of prepared meals. With more data on consumer preferences and habits, prepared meal providers can offer personalized menu options that cater to individual tastes and dietary restrictions.

To summarize, the future of the prepared meal industry is rapidly evolving to meet the demands of health-conscious, busy, and environmentally conscious consumers. “Prepared meal providers need to be well-positioned to cater to these demands and keep up with the constant change. As the industry continues to evolve, it is clear that the future of prepared meals will be defined by the fusion of these trends, resulting in a unique and dynamic culinary experience that enhances our overall well-being," signs off Pande.

