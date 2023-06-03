The Importance of Combating Cervical Cancer caused by HPV Through Early Detection

In recent years, there has been an increased focus on cervical cancer in the media. From health experts discussing the importance of getting vaccinated, to influencers exhorting their followers to get regular checkups, awareness of cervical cancer has become more prominent world-wide.

“Cervical cancer is caused by HPV, or Human Papillomavirus Virus, specifically types 16 and 18, and is spread mainly through sexual contact. HPV infects the cervix - the lower part of the uterus - leading to the development of abnormal cells that can eventually become cancerous. It is important to keep in mind that not all individuals who contract the virus will develop cancer. However, it develops in a gradual manner and might not display any apparent symptoms that can be detected by the Pap Smear test," says Dr. Murugan Nandagopal, Senior Scientist & General Manager, LifeCell International Pvt Ltd.

According to GLOBOCAN 2020, cervical cancer is a significant issue in India, ranking as the 3rd most common cancer with an incidence rate of 18.3% (123,907 cases) and ranking as the 2nd leading cause of death with a mortality rate of 9.1%. The age-standardised incidence rate per 100,000 population is 18, and the 5-year prevalence rate across all ages is 42.82 per 1 lakh population.

The National Cancer Registry Programme reports that cervical cancer accounts for 6-29% of all cancers in Indian women. In Arunachal Pradesh, the district of Papumpare is the most prevalent location for cervical cancer, with an incidence rate of 27.7%. Due to these factors, it is crucial to raise awareness about the disease in the country, as well as develop strong early detection and preventative measures.

Importance of preventive screening and early detection of cervical cancer:

Preventive screening and early detection are crucial in the fight against cervical cancer. Because cervical cancer is often asymptomatic in its early stages, conducting regular screenings is essential for detecting any abnormal cell changes before they become cancerous. “By detecting cervical cancer early, it can be treated more effectively and with less invasive procedures, leading to better outcomes and less likelihood of a relapse. For instance, the five-year survival rate for women with early-stage cervical cancer is over 92%, while the five-year survival rate for women with advanced cervical cancer is only around 17%. Therefore, it is important for women to get regular cervical cancer screenings and follow up on any abnormal results promptly," adds Dr Nandagopal.

The best way to detect cervical cancer at an early stage

For cervical cancer to be treated and recovered successfully, early detection is crucial. Dr Nandagopal shares some necessary tests that every woman should undertake.

HPV PCR testing kit

This kit uses Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology to detect and multiply specific segments of DNA. It is used to find the presence of high-risk HPV strains that may cause cervical cancer. The conventional PCR process quantifies the amount of target HPV DNA at the end-point, while the real-time variation measures and reports the results after each amplification cycle. This technology enables quicker, more precise detection of the target HPV genotype in real time and can classify the strain causing the infection. With this self-collection home sample test kit, individuals can ensure they and their partners remain safe from HPV infections with accurate, reliable, and timely results.

Pap test or HPV test

These tests can detect abnormal cell changes in the cervix before they become cancerous. The Pap test, also known as a Pap smear, involves taking a sample of cells from the cervix, which is then examined for abnormal changes under a microscope. The HPV test determines whether individuals are at risk of cervical cancer due to the human papillomavirus. Regular Pap and HPV testing, as recommended by a healthcare provider, can help to detect cervical cancer before it becomes more advanced, and increases the chances of successful treatment.

In conclusion, promoting the prevention and early detection of cervical cancer caused by HPV is of paramount importance. This can be achieved through increased awareness and education about the disease, as well as access to HPV vaccinations and regular cervical cancer screenings, such as Pap and HPV DNA tests. By taking these steps, we can reduce the incidence of cervical cancer and save countless lives. It is important for individuals, healthcare providers, and policymakers to work together to prioritise cervical cancer prevention and early detection efforts.