The Importance Of Proper Nutrition And Lifestyle Choices For A Healthy Liver, Experts Share Tips And Tricks

The liver is an extremely pivotal part of the human body but not many of us truly know how to look after it. We often tend to overlook our liver health and in the same process also forget how the organ could affect us. The liver is the main organ and is considered the powerhouse and main filter of our body. The liver is one of the main organs of the body that processes nutrients to remove toxic substances from the blood.

Ms. Kalpana Gupta, Clinical Nutritionist, Nutrition And Dietetics, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, says, “The liver is the largest solid organ in the human body, and it performs various vital functions for the body, like it helps in regulating blood sugar levels, stores vital vitamins, minerals like A, D, E, K, B12, Iron etc. The liver helps in Bile production, which further helps in the digestion and absorption of fats. So it’s very essential to keep our liver healthy. Consuming a Balanced diet and following a healthy lifestyle one can keep their Liver healthy."

Ms. Rutu Dhodapkar, Dietetics Team, P D Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Khar states, “The liver is the second-largest organ in the body that produces a physiological aqueous solution called bile, which regulates blood sugar levels and maintains healthy blood flow in the body. When one eats food, it is broken down in the stomach and intestines by various enzymes, proteins, and bile, which is produced by the liver. It is also known as a storehouse of vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates."

“A balanced diet is essential to maintaining strength and a healthy weight. One needs to change the food he or she eats depending on the type of liver disease one has; the stage of the damage to one’s liver; e.g., people living with cirrhosis have special dietary needs," she added.

What does one eat to keep the liver healthy?

Fruits and vegetables are packed with antioxidants, which can help protect one’s liver from damage. Some good choices include berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, and cruciferous vegetables (such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower). Adding fibre-rich fruits like apples to one’s diet helps to eliminate toxins from his or her body. It also provides healthy support for the digestive tract.

Ms. Rutu Dhodapkar shares, “Berries like cranberries and blueberries are rich in plant compounds called anthocyanins. These antioxidants are responsible for the bright colours that these berries have. Berries may improve the immune response, increase antioxidant enzyme production, and protect against liver damage. This makes all types of berries good foods for liver health."

She went on to add, “Grapefruit is a good source of antioxidants, and it contains compounds that can help protect your liver from damage. Grapefruit juice may also help improve liver function in people with NAFLD, or Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Avocado is the superfood of the modern world. It contains a good amount of different vitamins and minerals, which improve the overall health of the liver."

Avocado contains a unique antioxidant known as glutathione, which helps filter harmful toxins from your body. Beetroot juice contains nitrates and acts as an antioxidant that may benefit heart health and reduce inflammation. Clinical data also suggests that a chemical found in beets can help fight against fatty liver disease.

Whole grains are a good source of fibre, which can help keep your digestive system healthy. The antioxidants and other nutrients present in whole grains benefit the liver and filter out waste material from the blood. Lean protein, such as chicken, fish, and beans, is a good source of nutrients that your liver needs to function properly. It is also a good source of protein, which can help you maintain healthy body weight.

For Vegetarian Whole pulses, milk and milk products low in fat, makhana, or foxnuts can be included. Healthy fats are not only important for a healthy liver, but they also help keep one’s blood sugar level balanced. Foods such as olive oil, avocados, and nuts can help protect your liver from damage. They are also a good source of energy and make one feel full for a long time, thus avoiding binge eating or hunger cravings.

Olive oil and its extract are beneficial for liver diseases. Some research shows that it has a powerful antioxidant that protects the liver from different toxins. Olive oil contains healthy fat that combats liver damage and contains compounds that can help reduce inflammation and improve liver function.

Nuts are a good source of healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. They can help protect your liver from damage and improve liver function. Walnuts are a rich source of an amino acid known as arginine.

Fatty fish is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce liver inflammation. These fats prevent accumulating extra fat in the liver and maintain normal levels of enzymes that support liver cleansing. Walnuts particularly contain a high level of plant compounds. Black walnuts help oxygenate the blood in the liver.

Water is essential for your health, especially in maintaining the proper functioning of the liver. Drinking plenty of water can help flush toxins out of an individual’s liver. Health experts recommend drinking at least 2–3 litres of water every day.

Expert Tips On How To Keep The Liver Healthy