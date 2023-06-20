The Manish Malhotra Magic is Back on Screen for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

There’s nothing more romantic or sexy than a saree! And when you have a vision like costume designer Manish Malhotra’s of presenting the six-yards of sheer elegance on the big screen, you know it’s going to be a blockbuster.

Known for creating iconic saree moments in movies such as Dostana, Main Hoon Naa, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Manish is all set to create some more magic with the silhouette in Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film’s teaser which was released on June 20, featured an array of colourful new-age sarees adorned by the lead actress Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

The larger than life film, directed by Karan Johar, maps a creative and colourful journey of Manish Malhotra’s exquisite design sensibilities. For a man of cinema like Manish, the saree has always played an integral role in his creations. Be it the ultimate desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s sequin saree in Dostana, Sushmita Sen’s vibrant red saree in Main Hoon Naa or Deepika Padukone’s chiffon saree in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Manish changed the way sarees were perceived among the younger generation. A Manish Malhotra saree became the go-to style statement for parties, weddings etc.

With Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani all set to release on July 28th 2023, the teaser has already started garnering love for the colourful representation of the sarees draped by superstar Alia Bhatt. Like Manish mentioned in his post on Instagram, “Enjoy the Joy of colour, emotion and music..". Akin to Manish’s statement, every colour, every craft and every fabric put together in the film, resonates with Manish’s love for cinema.

Advertisement

Each saree captures the magic of Manish Malhotra’s world and definitely vows to make a lasting impression. Dipped in colours of emotion, each saree has its own narrative. The shades of black, red, yellow, blue, white and pink are married to two-tone and colour-blocking techniques making it a perfect mood board for the modern Indian woman.

Advertisement

Crafted with love, Alia looks resplendent in the dainty and sexy saree blouses paired with the sarees. Enhanced with intricate embroidery and embellishments, the saree blouse patterns are something to look forward to this festive season.