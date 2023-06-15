The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Presents Parampara – An Annual Guru Purnima Special

After an extremely successful run of the international Broadway musical ‘The Sound of Music’, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre brings to you an annual celebration - ‘Parampara – A Guru Purnima Special’. This year, the occasion brings together the finest maestros of Indian Classical music and their illustrious disciples. Conceived to be an annual homage to the timeless guru-shishya bond, the special presentation is guided by Mrs. Nita Ambani’s vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and bringing the best of the world to India.

A two-day special on 30th June and 1st July, the celebration will take place 7.30pm onwards at the Cultural Centre’s 2000-seater performing arts space – The Grand Theatre – which has hosted landmark productions such as ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ and the international Broadway musical, ‘The Sound of Music’.

Founder & Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani said, “A guru not only imparts knowledge, but also guides shishyas on their path of self-discovery. The relationship between guru and shishya signifies a lifelong journey driven by discipline, dedication, and utmost respect. This Guru Purnima, at the NMACC, we are delighted to present our humble tribute to this timeless tradition. ‘Parampara’ brings together the finest maestros of Indian Classical music and their illustrious disciples. Let us come together to celebrate this sacred bond and immerse ourselves in a cultural legacy that has transcended generations."

Over the span of two days, one will witness extraordinary performances by legendary flautist Padma Vibhushan Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia; sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and grandsons – Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash; as well as sitar stalwart Pt. Kartick Kumar and his son Niladri Kumar. The performances by these esteemed musicians will mark a rare exploration of music and spirituality.

Witness a weekend of extraordinary musical convergence that celebrates the legacy of the Classical greats at The Grand Theatre. Here you will be transported not just by their captivating performances but also the theatre’s world-class acoustics, which render every act magical.

‘Parampara’ - performance details:

Day 1: June 30, 7.30pm onwards

Act 1: Enchanting Sitars

The series of evocative Indian Classical compositions presented by sitar maestro Pt. Kartick Kumar and his son, sitar player and innovative musician Niladri Kumar captures the very essence of Guru Purnima. Experience the heartfelt depths of a father-son and a gurushishya relationship through a musical journey of learning and unlearning. The performance features hand-picked evergreen compositions and fusion sets with a contemporary flavour that weave innovation into a celebration of India’s Classical heritage.

Act 2: Divine Flutes

Featuring living legend and celebrated flautist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew, student, and flute exponent Rakesh Chaurasia, ‘Divine Flutes’ will see several pristine renditions flow into each other, mirroring the endless ripple of musical and spiritual treasures that runs between different generations divided by time and united by music.

Day 2: July 1, 7.30pm onwards

Three Generations, One Legacy