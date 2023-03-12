The first look at your house when one enters the driveway sets the tone for the entire visit. The marriage of architecture, colour, aesthetic and visual and functional elements need to be made in heaven - and with the right use of space and opportunity for natural light, your home can truly be your paradise on earth. Lately, there has been increased attention from home buyers and developers to the palette assigned to each part of the house according to its purpose.

But then again, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. A complicated combination of colours can be counter-intuitive because it can lead to a gaudy look that screams “trying too much". Niketa Raheja, Co-Founder, Studio Bridge focuses on how a nude-and-grey palette can perfectly complement your living room, so that with natural light, it can evolve into your best room.

What is special about the nude-and-grey palette?

A trend in makeup, clothing and even parenting occasions over the past few years, this palette has now tastefully made its way to homes as well. “The neutral colours in them are often misconstrued to be dull, but their tones offer beautiful decorating and accessorizing possibilities as well as for incorporating eye-catching accents. Their distinct quality is that they provide a blank canvas that few other palettes offer," says Raheja.

Why the living room?

The living room is where the family comes together for quality together time to unwind, relax and share a few laughs. It is thus imperative to make it a tranquil and open environment where one can forget worldly pressures and bask in the warmth of their loved ones. “Nude and grey colours are perfectly suited to aid to this mental state, so that the living room is cool, not cold. Warm, not tropical," adds Raheja.

Most importantly, the neutral ambience works great with the natural light that enters your home. The exposure to sunlight and moonlight, maximized using open curtains and French windows, will ensure a sense of freshness in the room.

The influence of colours on space

Beyond freshness, such colours can influence feelings of being in a bright but soft, roomy but cozy space. One can experiment with them to visibly see the effects. Using texture, patterns and pops to express colour can aid in adding interest, depth, and visual appeal.

“From bright and airy to cozy and sophisticated, neutral colours have the power to transform any room. They are easy-to-use and give you the freedom to experiment with different patterns or pops of colour for an eclectic touch or an incredible skyline effect. They also have the ability to make a space feel bigger and brighter," opines Raheja.

The best furniture, elements and accessories to tie the room together

The golden phrases to live by in this aspect are: “less is often more" and “quality over quantity". A touch of minimalism can elevate the atmosphere to a whole new level. This means careful addition of fabrics, rugs, art pieces, where too much is an easy mistake to make. “Proportion to the room is paramount when it comes to furniture like couches and chairs. Plants and flowers make the room that much more inviting and pleasant, and connect it to the nature outside," signs off Raheja.

