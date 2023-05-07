Trends :Horoscope TodayLunar Eclipse 2023Buddha Purnima 2023Lips CareWorld Cartoonist Day 2023
Home » Lifestyle » The Power of Sprinting for Improved Health

The Power of Sprinting for Improved Health

Sprinting is a high-intensity, anaerobic exercise that involves running or moving at maximum effort for a short distance.

Advertisement

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 08:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Running is a wonderful activity that is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. (Credits: AFP)
Running is a wonderful activity that is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels. (Credits: AFP)

Sprinting once a week can have numerous benefits for overall physical health. This high-intensity exercise involves short bursts of maximum effort. It is a popular form of training for athletes and fitness enthusiasts looking to improve their speed, power, and overall physical performance. Sprinting can be done on a track, field, or even on a treadmill, and requires explosive movements that activate fast-twitch muscle fibers. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has sparked interest on her Twitter handle by suggesting that sprinting once a week can be beneficial for muscle training and insulin sensitivity. Take a glance on her tweet:

https://twitter.com/RujutaDiwekar/status/1653649781896667136

Advertisement

What is Sprinting?

Sprinting is a high-intensity, anaerobic exercise that involves running or moving at maximum effort for a short distance. It requires explosive bursts of energy and rapid muscle contraction, primarily activating fast-twitch muscle fibers. Sprinting is a popular form of training for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals looking to improve their speed, power, and overall physical performance.

Benefits of Sprinting:

  1. Trains the underused muscles in the legs and glutes, resulting in a flatter stomach and toned lower body
  2. Increases after-burn, leading to more significant fat loss throughout the week
  3. Improves insulin sensitivity which is critical for regulating blood sugar levels and can help to prevent or even reverse conditions like diabetes and PCOD.
  4. Enhances cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate and oxygen consumption during the workout
  5. Stimulates the release of endorphins, which can boost mood and reduce stress levels
  6. Improves overall athletic performance by enhancing speed, power, and agility

RELATED NEWS

Is sprinting for everyone?

Sprinting, like any other form of exercise, is not suitable for everyone. It is a high-intensity workout that places a significant amount of stress on the body, particularly the joints, muscles, and cardiovascular system. Therefore, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, such as heart disease, arthritis, or respiratory problems, may not be able to tolerate the intensity of sprinting.

Step to correctly perform sprinting

To correctly perform sprinting, warm up, choose a flat surface, stand tall, explosively push off the balls of your feet, sprint for a short distance, rest and recover, and cool down with light aerobic exercises. Start slow, gradually increase intensity, and maintain proper form to avoid injury and maximise benefits.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Navneet VyasanNavneet Vyasan, Senior Sub Editor at News18, writes passionately on city, art, c...Read More

first published: May 07, 2023, 08:35 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 08:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Jaws Drop With Smoking Hot Photos From Maldives Vacay, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Uorfi Javed Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About