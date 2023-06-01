The Root Cause of Dry Skin and the Best At-Home Treatments to Relieve It

Skin that lacks moisture in its outer layer is referred to as dry skin, commonly known as xerosis. Dry skin can crack and get infected if it is not addressed. It’s crucial to keep dry skin moisturised, but some over-the-counter remedies may be pricey or inefficient.

This article explores natural treatments for dry skin and examines the supporting scientific research.

When the skin’s natural moisture content is lost, it develops dry skin, which is dehydrated and flexible. Dry skin can be caused by a number of things, including:

Environmental factors:

Dry skin can result from exposure to cold, dry air, low humidity, wind, and severe heat. Age:

As we become older, our skin starts to produce fewer natural oils, which makes it more prone to dryness. Genetics:

Due to genetic causes, certain people are susceptible to having dry skin. Medical conditions:

A number of ailments, including thyroid problems, psoriasis, and eczema, can result in dry skin. Harsh detergents and soaps:

By robbing the skin of its natural oils, using soaps and detergents that are excessively abrasive can cause dryness.

Hot baths and showers: Prolonged exposure to hot water can also dry up the skin by robbing it of its natural oils.

In general, the reasons why people develop dry skin might differ from person to person, thus it’s critical to pinpoint the underlying cause in order to develop the most successful treatment. There are a number of natural treatments that can help with dry skin:

Coconut oil:

Before going to bed, apply coconut oil to any dry skin regions and leave it on all night. Wash it off with warm water in the morning. Oatmeal:

A cup of muesli can be added to a warm bath to be soaked in for 15 to 20 minutes. Due to its anti-inflammatory qualities, oatmeal helps relieve dry, itchy skin. Honey:

Directly apply honey to dry skin regions and leave on for 15 to 20 minutes. Honey contains natural humectant qualities that can aid in moisturising and hydrating the skin. Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera gel should be applied to dry skin regions and left on for 15 to 20 minutes. Due to its anti-inflammatory qualities, aloe vera can aid to calm dry, irritated skin. Olive oil:

Massage the skin for a few minutes while applying olive oil to dry areas. Antioxidants and good fatty acids found in olive oil can aid to hydrate and nourish the skin. Avocado:

Mash one avocado and massage it for 15 to 20 minutes into dry skin. Avocados have vitamins and good fats that can nourish and moisturise the skin.

It’s crucial to remember that while some natural therapies can be beneficial, they might not be effective for all people. For a customised treatment plan if you have recurrent dry skin or other skin problems, it is advisable to see a dermatologist.