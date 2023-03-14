Deepika Padukone served as a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards. Social media is flooded with her images and videos from the awards night. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s trainer shared her ‘6:30 am workout’ just before the Oscars. There is no doubt that Deepika Padukone is one of the fittest actresses and keeps inspiring her fans.

Deepika Padukone’s Pilates trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, dropped a video compilation of all the workouts the actress practised at 6.30 in the morning in LA before getting ready for the Oscars. Yasmin Karachiwala said, “The secret to her gorgeousness besides her genes is also her discipline, dedication, and commitment to maintaining a balanced lifestyle." She wrote that the Oscars called for some intense workout sessions. The trainer expressed that “it was an amazing journey training her (Deepika Padukone) for the Oscars." The video shows the actress performing complex exercises such as forearm and one-leg stretches and core-strengthening routines.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s efforts and hard work bore amazing results. The actress looked flawless as she graced the Oscars red carpet in a black Louis Vuitton gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and sleeves attached with Opera gloves, a corseted bodice with a bodycon appearance, and a mermaid-style skirt. The custom-made outfit looked elegant on her perfectly toned body. Further, she accessorised her look with high heels, a Cartier diamond necklace, a bracelet, and statement rings. Deepika completed her look with a messy low bun and some dewy nude makeup.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone is quite fond of early morning workout sessions. The actress is often seen at the gym before sunrise. Earlier, her trainer had shared a glimpse of yet another morning session. Yasmin wrote, “It’s important to have fun too! Deepika Padukone has the perfect combination of working hard and having fun. This makes the 6 a.m. mornings worth it."

Deepika Padukone is seen performing some intense strength-building exercises with the help of ropes, while her trainer was seen guiding her.

Deepika’s Oscar Appearance

Deepika Padukone introduced RRR’s Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava on the Oscars stage. She became the third person to present India at the Academy Awards after Persis Khambatta and Priyanka Chopra.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here